President Tsai hosts state banquet for Prime Minister Terrance Drew of Saint Christopher and Nevis

On November 8, President Tsai Ing-wen, accompanied by Vice President Lai Ching-te, hosted a state luncheon in honor of Prime Minister Terrance Drew of the Federation of St. Christopher and Nevis at the Presidential Office following a welcome ceremony with military honors and bilateral talks. In remarks, President Tsai said she believes that Prime Minister Drew's visit will not only mark a milestone in our bilateral cooperation, but will also bring further benefits to our peoples.

A translation of President Tsai's remarks follows:

It is my pleasure to host this state banquet for Prime Minister Drew and all the distinguished members of the delegation. I would like to once again welcome you all on behalf of the people of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Your visit demonstrates the deep friendship between our nations.

Over the years, we have continued to deepen our bilateral ties through frequent exchanges. We have also strengthened cooperation in such fields as infrastructure, information and communications technology training, medicine, public health, waste recycling, and renewable energy.

Prime Minister Drew is a medical professional. He visited Taiwan in 2014 to attend the Global Health Forum and exchange ideas with experts and officials from around the world on solutions to global medical and health issues. On this trip, Prime Minister Drew will have an in-depth discussion with our Ministry of Health and Welfare on how to establish a national health insurance scheme. I believe that this will not only mark a milestone in our bilateral cooperation but will also further benefit our peoples.

Taiwan and St. Christopher and Nevis are both maritime nations with a rich variety of agricultural products, seafood, and delicious foods. For example, pumpkin dumplings, mixed rice, and other popular dishes in St. Christopher and Nevis have similar-looking counterparts in Taiwan, albeit with different flavors. Today, we have prepared a selection of classic dishes for you, through which I hope you can experience the rich and diverse culture of Taiwan.

Once again, thank you for making the trip to be here. I wish you good health and continued prosperity to our nations.

Prime Minister Drew then delivered remarks, saying that it was his pleasure to speak at such an auspicious event – the state banquet in his delegation's honor, which marks the first official visit to Taiwan following the victory of the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party in the August 5 general election. The prime minister also mentioned that new ambassador to the Republic of China (Taiwan) Donya Francis was in attendance.

Prime Minister Drew conveyed his delegation's gratitude to President Tsai and the government of Taiwan for their invitation and warm hospitality, and for putting together an agenda that will enable a productive visit.

The prime minister remarked that he and his delegation were impressed by the harmony and precise maneuvers of the soldiers and band members at the military honors earlier that day. He added that they will continue to cherish moments like this that strengthen our bonds of friendship and cooperation.

Prime Minister Drew stated that St. Christopher and Nevis places a high value on its bilateral relationship with the Republic of China (Taiwan). Having established diplomatic relations with the Republic of China (Taiwan) shortly after gaining independence from Great Britain in 1983, the prime minister said that our past 40 years of bilateral engagement have been strengthened by our practical cooperation.

Prime Minister Drew emphasized that our countries have a special relationship based on our shared values of democracy, good governance, human rights, and the rule of law, and that we are committed to maintaining and strengthening our cooperation.

Prime Minister Drew reiterated his government's firm commitment to further strengthening our bilateral friendship, which we have worked so hard to build over the past four decades, adding that they will continue to call on the international community to recognize that the Republic of China (Taiwan) has a role to play in finding solutions to the many challenges to achieving our development objectives. The prime minister said he was honored to highlight this point at the recently held 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

As the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us that insularity prevents us from achieving our objectives, Prime Minister Drew said that cooperation and dialogue are crucial to our success, that diseases respect no borders, and that cooperation among regional and international partners is key to solving global problems.

Prime Minister Drew noted that several points regarding the future development of the St. Christopher and Nevis economy were discussed during the bilateral talks held earlier that day. He stated that St. Christopher and Nevis will continue to invest in human capital, which is a central resource for his country.

The prime minister added that his country continues to focus on food security and agricultural diversification, and to develop manufacturing capacity using information and communications technology, as well as building healthcare infrastructure, as their people recognize that their nation's health will enable its wealth.

He also emphasized that his nation's development will be underpinned by principles that ensure environmental sustainability, as there is little value in pursuing development objectives while engaging in actions that endanger our environment and our survival.

Prime Minister Drew thanked President Tsai once more for inviting his delegation and engaging them in meaningful dialogue. He then invited President Tsai to head a delegation to St. Christopher and Nevis and said that "we are your dear friends and you are always invited to come."

St. Christopher and Nevis Ambassador Donya Francis was also in attendance at the banquet.