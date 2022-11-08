FDOH and FDLE Encourages Floridians to Stay Safe During Halloween

Contact:

Tallahassee, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health (DOH) and Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) have partnered to provide Halloween tips that encourage Floridians to make the good decisions about their health and safety while enjoying Halloween.

Candy and Treat Safety

Always keep an eye on what your child has in his or her mouth while trick-or-treating.

Eat only factory-wrapped treats

Examine all candy for choking hazards and tampering. Illicit drug producers may target children with candy-colored pills, so parents should thoroughly check Halloween candy for unwrapped items and suspicious packaging.

Stay vigilant with products containing THC, CBD, or other cannabis-related products that may resemble gummies or chocolate. While some of these products can be legally purchased by adults, and should be properly labeled, they could be mistakenly consumed by children if not secured properly.

Remember: If in doubt, throw it out!

Costume Safety

Do not use decorative contact lenses without an eye examination and a prescription from an eye care professional. While the packaging on decorative lenses will often make claims such as “one size fits all,” or “no need to see an eye specialist,” obtaining decorative contact lenses without a prescription is both dangerous and illegal. This can cause pain, inflammation, serious eye disorders, and infections, which may lead to permanent vision loss.

Plan costumes that are bright and reflective

Make sure that shoes fit well

Consider non-toxic makeup and decorative hats as safer alternatives to masks.

Avoid any sharp or long swords, canes, or sticks as a costume accessory. Your child can easily be hurt by these accessories if he or she stumbles or trips.

Neighborhood Safety

Report any suspicious activity to local law enforcement.

Trick-or-treat in groups, if possible, or attend public, organized events.

Never allow small children to visit a door without a trusted adult and teach children never to approach stranger's vehicles.

Children under the age of 12 should not be alone at night

Only approach well-lit homes

Watch for vehicles.

Avoid shortcuts through back yards, alleys, or parks.

Trick-or-Treat at Home Safety

If you plan to stay home this year and hand out goodies to neighborhood children:

Remove tripping hazards to keep your home safe for trick-or-treaters

Check outdoor lights

Sweep wet leaves from sidewalks and steps

Keep pets restrained so they do not jump on or bite a trick-or-treater.

Alternative Plans

For those unable to go trick-or-treating, there are still plenty of activities to enjoy the holiday:

Carving or decorating pumpkins with family members and displaying them.

Doing a Halloween scavenger hunt where children are given lists of Halloween-themed things to look for while they walk outdoors from house to house admiring Halloween decorations.

Additional resources for a safe and healthy Halloween can be found on American Academy of Pediatrics, National Safety Council and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

