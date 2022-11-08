The all-new Mesa® Pro Rugged Tablet by Juniper Systems, Inc. is now available

Your office, anywhere.

Logan, UT – Juniper Systems is excited to announce that the all-new Mesa® Pro Rugged Tablet is now available. Featuring 11th Generation Intel® Core™ processors, a Windows 11 operating system, device customization options, a large sunlight-readable display, and a Juniper Rugged™ design, the Mesa Pro is the most robust 10-inch rugged tablet on the market.

“This is a big moment for Juniper Systems,” said Tom Francom, Director of Sales at Juniper Systems. “We are entering a new segment with the Mesa Pro and we are excited to bring our rugged devices to even more workers in the field.”

Mesa Pro units are equipped with 11th Generation Intel™ Core™ processors. Core™ i7, i5, and Celeron™ options are available. Each Mesa Pro configuration offers powerful performance and allows users to select a level of computing performance that best fits their needs, while having options that meet their budgets.

“It was important for us to offer performance tiers,” said Darren Hellstern, Mesa Pro Product Manager. “This is the first time we have offered various performance levels in one of our devices. The needs that our customers and users have varies greatly. From running CAD programs, viewing construction plans, mapping, and mounted vehicle solutions we feel that we have an offering with Mesa Pro that fits the processing need of the user. We are also available to help users determine what level of performance they need.”

The Mesa Pro offers users the ability to take their work with them from the office to the field. Mesa Pro’s rugged design continues the legacy Juniper Systems’ previous rugged devices and lets users rest assured that their data is always protected regardless of the environment they work in.

Mesa Pro joins the current Mesa 3 family of 7-inch devices and helps Juniper Systems achieve its mission of providing powerful rugged computing and data collection devices to mobile field workers everywhere.

To learn more, visit the Mesa Pro product page. Mesa Pro is now available and shipping to customers. Please reach out to us to learn more about pricing, customizations, and availability.

About Juniper Systems

Founded in 1993, Juniper Systems, Inc. is a leading manufacturer of ultra-rugged tablets, handheld computers, GPS receivers, mapping software, and field computing solutions. Professionals utilize Juniper Systems’ innovative mobile computers in natural resources, utilities and public services, geospatial, agriculture, industrial, and military markets. In addition, the company’s HarvestMaster brand makes solutions for agricultural applications.

Juniper Systems is based in Logan, UT, and employs more than 180 people. It was twice recognized as one of the fastest-growing companies in the Beehive State and honored with awards for best compensation, work-life balance, and employee happiness among small and mid-sized U.S. companies by business research firm Comparably.

Visit us online at www.junipersys.com.