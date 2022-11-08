MyBillBee Starts Gifting Funds Towards Energy Bills
Families who are struggling to pay their energy bills can receive £20 from the newly launched social platform.ESSEX, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of its social gifting platform, MyBillBee has begun making financial gifts of £20 or more to families and individuals who are struggling to pay their energy bills.
MyBillBee gifts are funded by community contributions, private donations, and price comparison fees paid to MyBillBee by its corporate partners.
“My gas and electric bills just doubled, so any help towards paying them off would be greatly appreciated,” said Louise from Cardiff, who received £20 from MyBillBee.
By 2023, fuel poverty will affect more than 90% of single parents with two or more children. Even the smallest financial gift can mean the difference between heating and eating, according to MyBillBee's Michael Davis.
• NEA: Charities warn £3,000 energy bill could leave 8.5 million UK households in fuel poverty
• AGE UK: 2.8m older households will be living in fuel poverty this winter
Families and individuals must register on the MyBillBee website and provide a brief description of their energy situation to be considered for a MyBillBee gift. Each month, MyBillBee offers financial gifts to a selection of registered individuals, based on their financial circumstances and efforts to reduce energy consumption.
About MyBillBee
