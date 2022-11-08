Book Shares Growing Up in Inner Cities
Learning to survive in tough environmentsCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The story of Joseph Khalid Massenburg’s novel, The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulation, Triumph, is that of an average inner-city kid growing up and lifting himself up out of his all too relatable circumstances. The story follows the experience of its titular character, Hakim Jones, as he endures hardship and difficult challenges growing up and eventually as he gains success that he or any other kid like him never thought was possible, through hard work, perseverance, and persistent faith. The author hopes that the story will serve as an inspirational tale for kids who have the same experience as he did.
The author Joseph Khalid Massenburg was born in Newark, New Jersey’s Central Ward. He went to high school at Bloomfield Tech High School and earned college credits from Essex County College. Later in 1995, Massenburg found work at the Newark Police Department and has since worked there for 25 years. His childhood served as the basis of his novel as his environment and upbringing are common to kids who grow up in inner-city urban environments. The author also wants to raise awareness of the difficulty of inner-city life and inspire widespread change. He hopes that his very much American story of hard work and dedication inspires those similar to him to achieve their own dreams and aspirations.
The novel was written to become a catalyst for readers to push against the limits of their upbringing, much like the main character. The themes are universal in their appeal but connect especially to those with a similar upbringing to the author as the story is so authentic as to be almost autobiographical. The author hopes to inspire readers to get started as well as realize that nothing in life is free and that their hard work needs to continue even after they reach their goals.
