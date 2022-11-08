The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise Returns
Original Orlando Tours Holiday Tradition Launches December 2
There is nothing like the peacefulness of sailing under starlit skies while listening to carols and tasting Christmas treats as you see the festive lights along the Winter Park chain of lakes.”ORLANDO, FLORIDA, USA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Original Orlando Tours, Central Florida’s award-winning top family-owned tour company, returns its annual beloved holiday classic, The Winter Park Old Fashioned Christmas Cruise, with 22 sailings this year, beginning December 2.
— Original Orlando Tours President & CEO, Rich Bradley
“We love this tour as much as our guests do,” explained Original Orlando Tours President & CEO, Rich Bradley. “Several years ago we set out to design an immersive experience into the sights, sounds and tastes of the Christmas season. There is nothing like the peacefulness of sailing under starlit skies while listening to carols and tasting Christmas treats as you see the festive lights along the Winter Park chain of lakes”.
The 90-minute tours depart from the docks at 312 East Morse Avenue in Winter Park on selected evenings. Advanced reservations are required, and while the tour annually sells out, there is a waiting list that is worth signing up for in the event of cancellations.
“We understand that this is a tough year financially for many. As such, all seats for this season’s cruises are being reduced by more than 50% to $30. We understand that this will put even more demand on sales capacity, but this is something that we felt was right to do.”
The dates for the 2022 season are:
o 12/2 - Friday - 2 Boats
o 12/15 - Thursday - 4 Boats
o 12/16 - Friday - 4 Boats
o 12/19 - Monday - 4 Boats
o 12/21 - Wednesday - 4 Boats
o 12/22 - Thursday - 4 Boats
Tickets can be purchased, and the wait list can be joined, at www.OriginalOrlando.com.
