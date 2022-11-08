Border Patrol agents locate lost individuals at Laredo Sector

LAREDO, Texas –Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents locate four lost individuals at Laredo Sector.

The first incident occurred on Nov. 5, when agents at the Hebbronville Station were notified of three individuals that were lost in the area. Agents found the individuals using GPS coordinates after they had called 911 for assistance. The individuals were found to be in good health without any need of medical aid. Records checks revealed they were from Mexico and in the United States illegally.

On Nov.7, agents assigned to the Zapata Station received a report of a 911 call from a lost person in the brush northwest of Zapata, Texas. Agents located the individual using GPS coordinates from the cell phone. The person was transported to the Zapata Station where records checks revealed he was a Mexican national in the United States illegally.

Follow Laredo Sector Chief Patrol Agent Carl E. Landrum on Twitter at @USBPChiefLRT, on Instagram at @USBPChiefLRT and Facebook at US Border Patrol Laredo Sector for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection welcomes assistance from the community. Citizens are encouraged to report suspicious activity to the U.S. Border Patrol while remaining anonymous by calling 1-800-343-1994.