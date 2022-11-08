New Book Finds Inspiration in Adversity
Achieving success through hard work and faithCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulation, Triumph is Joseph Khalid Massenburg’s novel detailing his experience in urban America. Raised in a difficult environment, the titular character grows up experiencing hardship, but through hard work and perseverance, as well as his strong faith, he is able to rise above his circumstances and become more successful than what his childhood self ever thought was possible. The author hopes that this story of success connects with youth who grew up in similar circumstances and inspires them to strive and work for their own goals much like him.
Joseph Khalid Massenburg was born and raised in the Central Ward of Newark, New Jersey. He studied at Bloomfield Tech High School and attended Essex County College with college credits. He then found work at the Newark Police Department in 1995 where he has worked for twenty-five years. His experience growing up served as an inspiration for his novel, having grown in similar rough conditions. His own perseverance and faith pushed him to succeed and to share the lessons he has learned about continuous challenges and growth. The author also notes that hard work is necessary even after you’ve achieved success as nothing in life is free.
A story of finding motivation and inspiration through the most difficult of upbringings, The Diary of Hakim Jones: Trials, Tribulation, Triumph connects to readers on a deep level. The novel especially reaches out to the inner-city kids the author was much like when he was young. The story is almost autobiographical in that way, telling the story of anyone born in the same situation and serving as a push to follow in the author’s footsteps. The author hopes that this story pushes inner-city kids and all those who can relate to this very American upbringing to strive even in the face of adversity.
