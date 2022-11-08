GT USA Wilmington Receives Award for Innovation
Delaware's premier international business resource honors work of port company
We take great pride in the continuous developments we have been making to improve the environment and overall operational efficiencies throughout the Port. ”WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT USA Wilmington (GTW) has been honored with an award for innovation by the World Trade Center, Delaware.
Returning for the first time since 2019, the World Trade Center, Delaware held its Annual Gala on November 3. The attending guests were genuinely delighted to be meeting once again in person at this popular event. Federal, State and Local Legislators, along with local and international company leaders, mingled with visiting dignitaries from Morocco, Botswana, and Sierre Leone who are in town to build on current trade relationships in the State.
GT USA Wilmington received the Large Company International Innovator Award for its work in upgrading digital technologies to improve productivity, along with safety and services for its customers. Just over a year ago the Company unveiled a $38 million stacked container storage system which features 5 new, all electric, rubber tyred gantry cranes, which have replaced old diesel run cargo handling equipment, thereby cutting overall emissions on the Port.
Joe Cruise, CEO, GT USA Wilmington said “We take great pride in the continuous developments we have been making to improve the environment and overall operational efficiencies throughout the Port. So, I am absolutely thrilled that these efforts have been recognized and am delighted to accept this award on behalf of GT Wilmington and the Port. A big thank you must go to all our Customer Partners, Labor Partners, and Employees, who have embraced these improvements and made them a success.”
GTW continues to focus its efforts on improving the current port footprint and on preparations for the new container facility planned for the nearby Edgemoor site. Additionally, the company is working hard to secure additional and new business, streamlining operations and improving productivity.
2022 has seen GTW receive Increased volumes of clementines from Morocco, grapes from Chile and lumber from Europe, along with new products of plywood from Chile, rice from Thailand, juices from China and Turkey, glycerin from Malaysia for manufacturing hand sanitizer, along with several other products.
Other honorees on the evening were the Secretary of State, Jeffery Bullock receiving the Champion of Trade award, Batta Environmental Associates as the Small Company International Innovator and Donate Delaware accepting the International Humanitarian Award.
The Port of Wilmington, one of the United States’ primary gateways for fresh fruits, will launch its winter fruit season in mid-November with imports from Morocco and Chile beginning in December.
