Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,218 in the last 365 days.

GT USA Wilmington Receives Award for Innovation

Joe Cruise, CEO GT USA Wilmington thanks World Trade Center, Delaware for Innovation Award

Joe Cruise, CEO GT USA Wilmington thanks World Trade Center, Delaware for Innovation Award

Delaware's premier international business resource honors work of port company

We take great pride in the continuous developments we have been making to improve the environment and overall operational efficiencies throughout the Port. ”
— Joe Cruise, CEO GT USA Wilmington
WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GT USA Wilmington (GTW) has been honored with an award for innovation by the World Trade Center, Delaware.

Returning for the first time since 2019, the World Trade Center, Delaware held its Annual Gala on November 3. The attending guests were genuinely delighted to be meeting once again in person at this popular event. Federal, State and Local Legislators, along with local and international company leaders, mingled with visiting dignitaries from Morocco, Botswana, and Sierre Leone who are in town to build on current trade relationships in the State.

GT USA Wilmington received the Large Company International Innovator Award for its work in upgrading digital technologies to improve productivity, along with safety and services for its customers. Just over a year ago the Company unveiled a $38 million stacked container storage system which features 5 new, all electric, rubber tyred gantry cranes, which have replaced old diesel run cargo handling equipment, thereby cutting overall emissions on the Port.

Joe Cruise, CEO, GT USA Wilmington said “We take great pride in the continuous developments we have been making to improve the environment and overall operational efficiencies throughout the Port. So, I am absolutely thrilled that these efforts have been recognized and am delighted to accept this award on behalf of GT Wilmington and the Port. A big thank you must go to all our Customer Partners, Labor Partners, and Employees, who have embraced these improvements and made them a success.”

GTW continues to focus its efforts on improving the current port footprint and on preparations for the new container facility planned for the nearby Edgemoor site. Additionally, the company is working hard to secure additional and new business, streamlining operations and improving productivity.

2022 has seen GTW receive Increased volumes of clementines from Morocco, grapes from Chile and lumber from Europe, along with new products of plywood from Chile, rice from Thailand, juices from China and Turkey, glycerin from Malaysia for manufacturing hand sanitizer, along with several other products.

Other honorees on the evening were the Secretary of State, Jeffery Bullock receiving the Champion of Trade award, Batta Environmental Associates as the Small Company International Innovator and Donate Delaware accepting the International Humanitarian Award.

The Port of Wilmington, one of the United States’ primary gateways for fresh fruits, will launch its winter fruit season in mid-November with imports from Morocco and Chile beginning in December.

Kathryn Bradley
GT USA Wilmington
+1 3023544096
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

GT USA Wilmington Receives Award for Innovation

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.