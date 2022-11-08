The Top WordPress Development Companies In November, According To DesignRush

Two out of every five websites are powered by WordPress. DesignRush outlined the best WordPress development companies businesses can hire.

MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WordPress powers two out of every five websites currently online, W3Techs reports. In fact, WordPress usage has grown an average of 12% per year since 2011. Though initially used by bloggers, this content management system has attracted many businesses with its thousands of plugins and themes.

DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, curated a list of leading WordPress development companies that help businesses build customized and professional websites on this platform.

The top WordPress development companies in November are:

1. Highway 61 - highway-61.ch

Expertise: Graphic Design, Web Design, Branding and more

2. MS Marketing - msmarketing.com.br

Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, Virtual Store Creation and more

3. ModLogix by Langate - modlogix.com

Expertise: Desktop To Web Application Migration, API Integrations, Software Re-engineering and more

4. Infinite Ideas Web Design - infiniteideaswebdesign.com

Expertise: SEO, Web Design, eCommerce Development and more

5. Point Taken Communications - pointtakenpr.com

Expertise: Web Design, Video Production, Digital Marketing and more

6. Maocular Tech Expert - maocular.org

Expertise: CMS Development, eCommerce Development, Web Design and more

7. Geek Girl Publishing - geekgirlpublishing.net

Expertise: Web Design, Website Maintenance, Digital Marketing and more

8. Osom Studio - osomstudio.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Website Maintenance and more

9. HJI Technologies - hji.us

Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Web Hosting and more

10. TRooInbound - trooinbound.com

Expertise: WordPress Website Development, WordPress Theme Development & Customization, WordPress Plugin Development and more

11. Future Bright - futurebrightdigital.com

Expertise: Web Development, Content Writing, SEO and more

12. AllInclusive. - new.allinclusive.agency

Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Content Marketing and more

13. DrakeTech - draketech.ca

Expertise: Web Development, UI/UX Design, SEO and more

14. The Website Development Company - websitedevelopmentcompany.org

Expertise: WordPress Development, Magento Development, Shopify Development and more

15. Crazy Kitchen Studios - crazykitchenco.com

Expertise: Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Web Development and more

16. Westside Virtual - westsidevirtual.com

Expertise: Web Design, WordPress Consulting, WordPress Audit and more

17. Metamorfasis - metamorfasis.com

Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, UIUX Design and more

18. Anderson Collaborative - andersoncollaborative.com

Expertise: Web Design & Development, UI/UX Design, Web Hosting and more

19. WolfTech Studio - wolftechwebdesign.com

Expertise: Web Design & Development, App Development, SEO and more

20. Bean Media Productions - beanmediaproductions.com

Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Video Production and more

Brands can explore the top WordPress Development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.

About DesignRush:

DesignRush.com is a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies through expert reviews and agency ranking lists, awards, knowledge resources and personalized agency recommendations for vetted projects.

