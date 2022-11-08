The Top WordPress Development Companies In November, According To DesignRush
Two out of every five websites are powered by WordPress. DesignRush outlined the best WordPress development companies businesses can hire.
MIAMI, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- WordPress powers two out of every five websites currently online, W3Techs reports. In fact, WordPress usage has grown an average of 12% per year since 2011. Though initially used by bloggers, this content management system has attracted many businesses with its thousands of plugins and themes.
DesignRush, a B2B marketplace connecting businesses with agencies, curated a list of leading WordPress development companies that help businesses build customized and professional websites on this platform.
The top WordPress development companies in November are:
1. Highway 61 - highway-61.ch
Expertise: Graphic Design, Web Design, Branding and more
2. MS Marketing - msmarketing.com.br
Expertise: Web Design, eCommerce Development, Virtual Store Creation and more
3. ModLogix by Langate - modlogix.com
Expertise: Desktop To Web Application Migration, API Integrations, Software Re-engineering and more
4. Infinite Ideas Web Design - infiniteideaswebdesign.com
Expertise: SEO, Web Design, eCommerce Development and more
5. Point Taken Communications - pointtakenpr.com
Expertise: Web Design, Video Production, Digital Marketing and more
6. Maocular Tech Expert - maocular.org
Expertise: CMS Development, eCommerce Development, Web Design and more
7. Geek Girl Publishing - geekgirlpublishing.net
Expertise: Web Design, Website Maintenance, Digital Marketing and more
8. Osom Studio - osomstudio.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Website Maintenance and more
9. HJI Technologies - hji.us
Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Web Hosting and more
10. TRooInbound - trooinbound.com
Expertise: WordPress Website Development, WordPress Theme Development & Customization, WordPress Plugin Development and more
11. Future Bright - futurebrightdigital.com
Expertise: Web Development, Content Writing, SEO and more
12. AllInclusive. - new.allinclusive.agency
Expertise: Web Design & Development, SEO, Content Marketing and more
13. DrakeTech - draketech.ca
Expertise: Web Development, UI/UX Design, SEO and more
14. The Website Development Company - websitedevelopmentcompany.org
Expertise: WordPress Development, Magento Development, Shopify Development and more
15. Crazy Kitchen Studios - crazykitchenco.com
Expertise: Digital Marketing, Content Marketing, Web Development and more
16. Westside Virtual - westsidevirtual.com
Expertise: Web Design, WordPress Consulting, WordPress Audit and more
17. Metamorfasis - metamorfasis.com
Expertise: Web Development, Web Design, UIUX Design and more
18. Anderson Collaborative - andersoncollaborative.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, UI/UX Design, Web Hosting and more
19. WolfTech Studio - wolftechwebdesign.com
Expertise: Web Design & Development, App Development, SEO and more
20. Bean Media Productions - beanmediaproductions.com
Expertise: Web Design, Web Development, Video Production and more
Brands can explore the top WordPress Development companies by location, size, average hourly rate and portfolio on DesignRush.
