Book on Understanding God for Others Published
What Does It Mean to be a ChristianCOOKSTOWN, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jack Ream’s Signs: Living a God-directed Life starts with remembering the complex history of Christianity, especially its emergence in Europe. As the majority of the European continent was under control by the Roman Empire, the strongest at the time, it strengthened its authority through the use of religion. This has brought internal conflicts between the Roman Catholic Church, evolving from a form of Roman religious control, and the Protestant Reformation. These two conflicted upon what it means to be a true Christian.
The author, Jack Ream, was raised and is currently living in Dover, Ohio. He graduated with a Metallurgical degree from the Ohio State University in 1954 and served in the US Navy for a total of two years. The author then worked as a plant superintendent of a manufacturing plant and worked as a plant manager in another manufacturing plant upon his tenure. In his retirement, he began working as a volunteer in the organizations he founded, the Friends of the Homeless Shelter and the Dover-New Philadelphia Food Pantry.
One of the author’s inspirations in writing this book stems from his time working with the less privileged. In his book, Signs: Living a God-directed Life, Ream discusses the different types of poverty impoverished U.S. citizens experience. He writes about the courses of action the Christian church should set in motion in regard to the poverty U.S. citizens face. Upon the review of both a retired Episcopal priest and a retired Lutheran pastor, both of whom possess doctor’s degrees, they believe that the book has to be printed.
Find out what it means to be a better Christian and wholly understand God for others’ sake in this compelling read by the author Jack Ream.
