BASEL, SWITZERLAND, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Domo Health and Roche develop a digital health solution to detect the first signs of respiratory infections

Domo Health, a leader in digital health, announced today from the BiotechX congress in Basel, the launch of its clinical study in collaboration with Roche Pharma Suisse SA, that aims to develop a digital health solution detecting hypoventilation and warning signs of respiratory infections.

The adoption of new digital health technologies is accelerating globally. Thanks to digital health solutions, it is now possible to monitor the progression of a disease in a comprehensive, continuous and clinical-grade manner. In cases of spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), a rare neuromuscular disease, patients are often physically limited and obliged to use a wheelchair. With such a loss of autonomy, an emergency situation can quickly have dramatic consequences.

The unique method presented at BiotechX by Domo Health and Roche Pharma aims to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from spinal muscular atrophy, by providing a reliable solution for more independence and safety, both at home and when on the move.

By combining a home alert system, clinical expertise and real-time health data, the Domo Health platform is able to detect the first signs of illness and caregivers, the emergency center and doctors are directly alerted. Therefore, care is provided as quickly as possible, wherever the patient is. A solution that can save lives in an emergency situation.

Guillaume DuPasquier, CEO and co-founder of Domo Health, comments: “Our universal digital health platform has the potential to revolutionize the management and monitoring of patients on a daily basis. In the context of this study, the application of our innovative method will improve the independence and quality of life of patients with severe neuromuscular disease.”

Domo Health has developed and patented its own artificial intelligence algorithms that process health data in such a way as to detect and predict sudden deteriorations in illness. These algorithms are the result of analyses of billions of physiological and behavioral data points.

The clinical study in collaboration with the patient association SMA Schweiz, the CHUV, lnselspital, and Roche has already started with the recruitment of the first patients with spinal muscular atrophy. The goal is to develop digital biomarkers to predict respiratory failure and potentially saving lives. The results of the study are expected for the 2nd quarter of 2023. The poster “Comprehensive digital health solution to improve the independence of people living with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA)”, will be presented on Wednesday morning at the BiotechX congress in Basel.

Anne Marquet, SMA Rare Conditions Partner at Roche in Switzerland, adds: “We are confident and looking forward to the first results of the study and to continue our collaboration with the entire SMA community and develop together new solutions to improve the daily lives of people living with this rare disease.”



About Roche

Roche is a global pioneer in pharmaceuticals and diagnostics focused on advancing science to improve people's lives. The combined strengths of pharmaceuticals and diagnostics under one roof have made Roche the leader in personalised healthcare – a strategy that aims to fit the right treatment to each patient in the best way possible.

Roche is the world's largest biotech company, with truly differentiated medicines in oncology, immunology, infectious diseases, ophthalmology and diseases of the central nervous system. Roche is also the world leader in in vitro diagnostics and tissue-based cancer diagnostics, and a frontrunner in diabetes management.

Neuroscience is a major focus of research and development at Roche. The company's goal is to develop treatment options based on the biology of the biology of the nervous system to help improve the lives of people with chronic and potentially devastating diseases.

Roche has more than a dozen investigational medicines in clinical development for diseases that include multiple sclerosis, spinal muscular atrophy, neuromyelitis optica spectrum disorder, Alzheimer's disease, Huntington's disease, Parkinson's disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and autism.

About Domo Health

The Domo Health care coordination platform connects patients and healthcare professionals to improve the quality of care, develop personalized treatments and optimize resources.

A universal solution that integrates and processes health data from multiple sources, longitudinally and in real time. This connected data comes from patients, caregivers, healthcare professionals as well as certified medical devices and clinical reports.

Today, the combination of this data provides a more precise overview of health conditions such as neurological and cardiovascular disorders or certain rare diseases, and makes it possible to anticipate the early signs of deterioration.

We use AI-based algorithms combined with clinical expertise to develop a digital biomarkers portfolio for both common and rare diseases. These biomarkers enable patient monitoring during a treatment and can help measure the response to a therapy.

With our partners from the healthcare sector, we optimize the patient journey for a better management, from hospital to home, from prevention to diagnosis, from treatment follow-up to the development of targeted therapies. Therefore, we actively contribute to the implementation of integrated and personalized care for the benefit of patients and their loved ones globally.

https://domo.health