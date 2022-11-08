Jordan Digital Marketing Featured in Crunchbase for Insights on Building a Remote Business
Agency founder Tyler Jordan shares his secrets to managing an all-remote teamSAN FRANCISCO , CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tyler Jordan, the founder of Jordan Digital Marketing (JDM), is thrilled to announce he is featured in a Crunchbase article entitled “7 Hard-Learned Lessons from Building a Remote Business.” In the article, Jordan discusses the pressing symptoms behind employees' quiet quitting and shares his secrets to his company's success in effectively engaging and developing an all-remote team.
JDM provides services to companies such as Sentry, Pilot, Secureframe, Blueboard and TrueCar. The remote digital agency provides strategic performance marketing, creative and analytics services to large companies in SaaS, Fintech, eCommerce and beyond to improve their digital impact and scale.
Jordan is an under-40 digital marketing guru and corporate expert whose career in digital marketing included agency and in-house work before he took his entrepreneurial leap in 2017. He is excited to share his knowledge with other businesses looking to expand their reach into the digital world.
Crunchbase talked to Jordan about the lessons he's learned while building and managing a successful remote business. He reflected on negative experiences he had in the corporate world dealing with issues such as lack of clarity and communication and encountering career setbacks after giving honest feedback.
Jordan told Crunchbase, "Ultimately, those experiences led me to take the leap and build a business that would supplement competitive salaries with a host of other initiatives to attract and retain colleagues. I wanted to build a business that lets people work from wherever they want; asks for, receives and takes action on feedback that makes the company better; and actively works to provide a great, personalized professional experience to every team member."
Jordan provides readers with actionable tips to improve remote and hybrid work environments, foster positive company culture, and create equity through work flexibility. From examining the hiring process to establishing clear lines of communication and feedback, Jordan reminds business owners that establishing company culture in a remote environment takes time, but the returns are worth the effort.
"It doesn’t matter where you work if you’re the right person for the job," he said.
For more information about JDM and to request an audit, visit jordandigitalmarketing.com.
