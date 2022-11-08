Darya Kowalski intertwines mundane and dystopian in “Strange Reality”
A science fiction fantasy that navigates two realitiesPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Novelist Darya Kowalski takes pleasure in reading, writing, studying the stars, and imagining impossible things made possible. She is an avid writer who has found her home in the genre of science fiction and fantasy, authoring the engrossing six-digit worded sci-fi novel, “Strange Reality.”
“Strange Reality” follows the story of a recently divorced university student in her twenties, Carina Douglas, whose reality splits in two after her car hits a patch of glittering black ice on the drive home from a weekend getaway.
In Carina’s two different alternating realities, she lives her regular, mundane life on one and inhabits an oppressive, unjust system on the other. In the real world, Carina needs to recover from her divorce, graduate from university, and get a job. However, she goes through trials and tribulations in the bizarre
realm that test her sanity and strength.
An interplay of fantasy and mystery, flamed with a hint of romance, find out how Carina survived her dilemma as the author concludes, “Carina smiled. ‘Maybe one day I can tell him everything that happened. How it had all been a strange reality…’”
Darya Kowalski graduated from the University of British Columbia with her teaching degree and moved to Surrey, BC. As a teacher, she tried to inspire her students to use their imaginations and write their own stories. Darya's writing includes poetry, short stories, and her first novel, "Strange Reality," which is available on both Amazon and Writers’ Branding.
