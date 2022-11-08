Book Highlights Family, Love, Faith
An inspiring story of love and forgivenessPEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting out as an idea that came to her one random night, “Under His Wings” is author Rosemary Fisher’s first foray into writing. Initially written as a simple creative outlet and eventually crafted into a full story after encouragement from the writer’s friends, the novel is an inspirational story about love, faith, and family aimed at an adult audience. The main character, Benjamin Cooper Smith, is studying to become a pastor. He has been looking for a godly woman to partner with him in ministry. Coop’s plans must change, however, when his father is diagnosed with a serious illness. Soon enough, Coop finds himself back home tending to his father while building relationships with two women with troubling pasts.
Rosemary J. Fisher is a retired teacher with over four and a half decades of experience in childcare and education. Fisher graduated from Greenville College, Illinois in 1975. She has worked as a teacher, a family home childcare provider, as well as a director of a childcare center. Fisher has specialized in caring for young children, as she has nurtured kids from infancy through second grade.
Fisher and her husband John reside in their home in Columbia, Missouri. She has four children and eight grandchildren living throughout the United States. She is currently using her retirement years training and caring for her two rough collies, Regina and Brynn.
“Under His Wings” is the 2022 Reader’s Favorite gold award winner in the Christian Romance General category. Follow Coop as he deals with his father’s health issues while navigating his professional journey and making the tough decision of which woman he would like to be by his side. Grab your copy at online outlets and bookstores near you.
About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.
Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter