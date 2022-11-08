Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,204 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 292,296 in the last 365 days.

Book Highlights Family, Love, Faith

An inspiring story of love and forgiveness

PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Starting out as an idea that came to her one random night, “Under His Wings” is author Rosemary Fisher’s first foray into writing. Initially written as a simple creative outlet and eventually crafted into a full story after encouragement from the writer’s friends, the novel is an inspirational story about love, faith, and family aimed at an adult audience. The main character, Benjamin Cooper Smith, is studying to become a pastor. He has been looking for a godly woman to partner with him in ministry. Coop’s plans must change, however, when his father is diagnosed with a serious illness. Soon enough, Coop finds himself back home tending to his father while building relationships with two women with troubling pasts.

Rosemary J. Fisher is a retired teacher with over four and a half decades of experience in childcare and education. Fisher graduated from Greenville College, Illinois in 1975. She has worked as a teacher, a family home childcare provider, as well as a director of a childcare center. Fisher has specialized in caring for young children, as she has nurtured kids from infancy through second grade. 

Fisher and her husband John reside in their home in Columbia, Missouri. She has four children and eight grandchildren living throughout the United States. She is currently using her retirement years training and caring for her two rough collies, Regina and Brynn.

“Under His Wings” is the 2022 Reader’s Favorite gold award winner in the Christian Romance General category. Follow Coop as he deals with his father’s health issues while navigating his professional journey and making the tough decision of which woman he would like to be by his side. Grab your copy at online outlets and bookstores near you.

About Writers’ Branding
Writers’ Branding is a full-service self-publishing company that provides aspiring authors exclusive access
to publicity and a pool of book evaluators and marketing creatives and bridges them to literary agencies
and traditional publishing houses. Please visit www.writersbranding.com for more information.

Lyn Goot
Writers’ Branding
media@writersbranding.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Book Highlights Family, Love, Faith

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.