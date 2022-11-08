Submit Release
Road Traffic Solutions selects SmartTask for workforce management software

National traffic management and road closure firm expands events business with support from SmartTask software

Replacing manual systems with electronic booking like SmartTask provides detailed reports of who worked when and where, as well as saving time for everyone and providing other business benefits”
— Paul Ridden, CEO, SmartTask

HIGH WYCOMBE, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SmartTask, a UK-based developer of cloud workforce management solutions, has been selected by Road Traffic Solutions for its new Total Event Solutions (TES) division. The SmartTask solution, which will replace spreadsheets and manual processes, is currently being rolled out by the business, and is being used to design and schedule rosters, and for operatives to book on and off electronically. SmartTask enables TES to generate comprehensive reports detailing services delivered, which are sent to clients with their invoices as proof of service delivery.

Richard Green, Managing Director of Road Traffic Solutions commented: “The clarity and insights that the SmartTask reports give the business made this an obvious decision for me. Using SmartTask we can see exactly what services and shifts have been delivered to the client, and we can see where the key risks are, if any.

“SmartTask enables us to proactively demonstrate to our customers that we have delivered on our promises.”

Paul Ridden CEO of SmartTask concluded, “We are committed to continually evolving our software and services to meet the changing requirements of our customers. The feedback we have received from our contacts across the events industry is that clients now expect to see detailed reports of who worked, when and where. Replacing manual systems with electronic booking like SmartTask provides that proof, as well as saving time for everyone and providing a whole host of other business benefits.”

The full Total Event Solutions case study is available here: https://smarttask.co.uk/fm/case-studies/153-road-traffic-solutions-selects-smarttask-workforce-management-for-new-events-division

