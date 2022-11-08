BeckyAI, Leaders in Advanced Baby Monitors, Kickstarts Cool Tracking Camera
Sleep soundly with the BeckyAI smart video tracking camera launching on Kickstarter Tuesday, November 8 at 9 am EST.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A team of transcendent tech titans is proud to introduce the world's most advanced intelligent AI baby camera, created by BeckyAi and launching on Kickstarter.com on Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 9 am EST. To be the first to know and receive Early Birds discounts and rewards, sign up at beckyai.com/launch.
Powered by cutting-edge technology, BeckyAI has finely crafted the world's first fully AI Baby tracking camera delivering a comprehensive suite of intelligent features, including advanced microphone & speaker capabilities, baby cry detection, awakening assistant, face-covering detection, heart rate, respiratory, and sleep reports, and more.
The global baby monitor market is to grow at a stunning CAGR of 6.5%, thereby garnering a revenue of $1,767.1 million by 2027. A significant increase in the number of working parents across the world is expected to boost the baby monitor market in the forecast period. Additionally, rising awareness about newborns' illnesses and death is anticipated to drive the market forward in the analysis timeframe.
"We know how much work – and stress – it is to watch our kids," says Mike Michelini, business development manager at BeckyAI. "As a parent of two children, sleep has become our most valuable resource. We want to provide BeckyAI as the tool to help our kids have better health during these important early years."
BeckyAI technology combines astonishing quality with sophisticated science to help parents track habits and development from afar in an easily understandable app interface.
With a click of a button, enable various BeckyAI services that watch over children every step of the way.
▸Heart Rate Report
Monitor every heartbeat with BeckyAI's Millimeter Wave Radar.
▸Respiratory Report
Measure breathing patterns and respiration with BeckyAI's radar detection.
▸Sleep Report
Using the superimposed analysis of AI, ensure the baby gets 40 winks every night and enough sleep.
▸Advanced AI Support
BeckyAI collects data in real-time. Chart the baby's health and ensure the indicators are on the right track at any time.
▸Cry detection
BeckyAI uses advanced technology to detect whether or not the baby has been crying and sends informational alerts with this information.
▸Awakening Assistant
The Awakening Assistant notifies parents whenever their children's eyes open in real-time. Be there in a flash to provide care and attention.
▸Face-covering Detection
The Face-covering Detection feature is designed with an innovative motion sensor that alerts when a little one's face enters the field of vision.
▸Raise Children The Intelligent Way
Minds are at ease knowing the best care is provided by BeckyAI, including Out Of Bed Detection, Expression Capture, GIF Capturing, and Time Album.
Whether peeking in on sleeping children from the comfort of a phone or simply keeping an ear open when in another room, it's never been easier to have eyes on little ones 24/7.
Based on unique AI technology, the BeckyAI camera seeks to solve many challenges parents constantly require. Apart from watching and recording the baby, the camera is designed to:
• Monitor sleep quality
• Ensure the baby is lying in a safe position
• Measure heart rate and temperature
• Take regular photos and create photo albums
The most important thing the BeckyAI camera can do, though, gives parents peace of mind. The developers have seen how current baby monitors trigger false alarms. These serve to diminish the trust in our babies. That is why BeckyAI has utilized intelligent monitoring to eliminate these false notifications that even work without WiFi.
While the security and safety of our children are essential, this monitor doesn't require parents to be glued to their mobile phones day and night. The smart AI-powered baby camera comes with two alerting keychain disks that can be kept in pockets, on tables, or anywhere these portable devices can be placed.
For more information, visit, https://beckyai.com/launch
Adam Nelson
WORKHOUSE
+1 212-645-8006
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn