Global Supply Chain Management Software Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Supply Chain Management Software Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Supply Chain Management Software Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the SCM software market is expected to grow from $19,023.3 million in 2023 to $22.14 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.9%. As per TBRC’s supply chain management software market overview the market is expected to grow and reach $29.01 billion in 2030 with a CAGR of 5.6%.

The supply chain management software is expected to be driven by cost savings caused by utilizing SCM software.

One of the trends in the supply chain management software market has been the implementation of the digital supply chain twin (DSCT). A DSCT is a digital copy of the physical supply chain, which uses the most relevant data. The DSCT is useful for making local and end-to-end decision making. DSCT can play a role in short-term planning and execution, sales and operations planning, and long-term planning.

The supply chain management (SCM) software market consists of sales of supply chain management software and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce supply chain management software, including businesses that are involved in design, documentation, installation and support services, production, and distribution of supply chain management software. Companies in this industry undertake operations such as transportation management systems, warehouse management systems, supply chain planning and procurement software for both small- and medium-sized enterprises and large enterprises.

Market Segmentation

• By Product - Transportation Management System, Warehouse Management System, Supply Chain Planning And Procurement Software

• By Industry Vertical - Consumer Goods, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Transportation & Logistics, Others

• By Type Of User - Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMES), Large Enterprises

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Yonder Group, Inc. (JDA Software), Coupa Software Inc., Infor Global Solutions

Supply Chain Management Software Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth SCM software market research.

