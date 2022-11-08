Metal Cutting Tools Market Observes Growth with Increasing Demand in Automotive Industry

Metal Cutting Tools Market

Metal Cutting Tools Market was valued at USD 73.5 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 107.7 Billion by 2029, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.9 %

Asia Pacific region dominated the market share in 2021. The metal cutting tools market was led by China in the region. Several factors led to the growth of China in the market.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Metal Cutting Tools Market” report published by Maximize market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 73.5 billion in 2021 to USD 107.7 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 4.9 percent for the forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Metal Cutting Tools Market Scope and Methodology

The report on metal cutting tools market covers all aspects that affect and govern the market to portray an accurate picture of the prevailing trends and dynamics. It examines the condition of the market at a global, regional and local level, providing a macro and micro analysis of the metal cutting tools market. Current and future trends in the market up-to-date with recent developments and innovations is provided. All the major players and new entrants in the market are listed for analysis by key goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence. This helps investors to figure out investment pockets and form investment strategies. An extensive analysis of the current trends in the market with the help of historical data was used to get future estimations on the growth rate, presenting a competitive future outlook of the metal cutting tools market. Recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, strategic alliances, joint ventures and partnerships are provided in the report. This aids clients to devise strategies to determine their business stance by understanding the existing opportunities in the market.

The metal cutting tools market is segmented by product type, application, tool type and material for segment-wise analysis of the market. Data were collected for the analysis by employing primary and secondary methods. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organisations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The report provides an all-inclusive analysis of the metal cutting tools market for improved strategic decision-making.

Metal Cutting Tools Market Overview

Metal cutting tools are a cluster of tools that are used for cutting, shaping and removing metal from a metal workpiece or blank. These tools are classified into three main groups- single-point cutting tools, multi-point cutting tools and form tools. For achieving clean edges the tools should be in particular geometric shapes with clearance angles. Properties of a good metal cutting tool include high hardness, high hot hardness, high melting point and chemical inertness at high temperatures. A good metal cutting tool should be able to sustain high temperatures and cutting strength.

Metal Cutting Tools Market Dynamics

The growth in metal cutting tools market is driven by the economic growth in the developing countries in the Asia-Pacific region. These economies are experiencing rapid economic growth, a growing manufacturing sector and increasing consumption among the population. The increasing manufacturing sectors demand precision parts to support the industry. Major industries like aerospace, automotive, electronics and medical devices are shifting to manufacturing hubs in countries like India and China given their development in infrastructure. This growing manufacturing sector in developing countries is expected to boost the metal cutting tools market growth.

Advancements in the metal cutting tools market are expected to drive market growth such as tools with higher heat sustenance and greater precision. Massive investments in the market are expected to increase demand for metal cutting tools market. This higher investment in the market was on the account of economic development in developing economies.

Political unrest among countries however is expected to impede the metal cutting tools market. Increasing tariff wars between US and China are affecting the market globally. There was a rise in unpredictability and price fluctuations in the market. This puts a strain on the supply chains making it a major hurdle for the metal cutting tools market growth.

Metal Cutting Tools Market Regional Insights

Asia Pacific region dominated the market share in 2021. The metal cutting tools market was led by China in the region. Several factors led to the growth of China in the market. These include the fiscal stimulus and its number one position in the automobile sector. The growth in developing nations clustered in the Asia Pacific region drives the market. The growth in the automotive sector increased the demand for metal cutting tools market.

Europe held the second-largest share in the metal cutting tools market in 2021. In the region, Germany grew the most. The fast-paced growth in robotics in countries such as the United Kingdom, Germany, and France increased the demand for metal cutting tools market. Governments have contributed to infrastructure further boosting the metal cutting tools market growth.

As for North America, the demand for metal cutting tools market is driven by countries such as the US and Canada due to their growing automotive and industrial machinery industries. Demand for countries in South America is driven by the growth in the automotive industry and infrastructure.

Metal Cutting Tools Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Machining Centers

Lathes

Boring

Grinding

Milling

Others

By Application:

Automotive

General Machinery

Precision Engineering

Transport Machinery

Others

By Tool Type:

Indexable Inserts

Solid Round Tools

By Material:

Cemented Carbide

Ceramics

Polycrystalline Diamond (PCD)

Cubic Boron Nitride (CBN)

Exotic Materials

Others

Metal Cutting Tools Market Key Competitors

Kennametal Inc.

OSG Corporation

ISCAR LTD

MAPAL Dr. Kress KG

Makita Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Stanley Black and Decker

Klein Tools

Guhring

ICS Cutting Tools

Snap-on Incorporated

Hilti Corporation

Sandvik AG

Ingersoll Cutting Tools

FRAISA SA

KYOCERA Cutting Tools Group

Xiamen Golden Egret Special Alloy Co. Ltd.

Hartmetall-Werkzeugfabrik Paul Horn GmbH

Asahi Diamond Industrial Co. Ltd.

Ceratizit S.A.

Koki Co. Ltd.

Key questions answered in the Metal Cutting Tools Market are:

What are Metal Cutting Tools?

What is the growth rate of Metal Cutting Tools Market for the next five years?

What is the nature of competition in Metal Cutting Tools industry in developed and developing economies?

Who are the key players in the Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Who are the market leaders in Metal Cutting Tools in Europe?

Who are the market leaders in Metal Cutting Tools in USA and Canada?

Who are the market leaders in Metal Cutting Tools in India, China, Japan and South Korea?

What are the factors affecting growth in the Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Who held the largest market share in Metal Cutting Tools Market?

What are the factors for the growth of Asia-Pacific region in Metal Cutting Tools Market?

Key Offerings:

Market Share, Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2029

Market Dynamics – Growth Drivers, Restraints, Investment Opportunities, and Key Trends

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by Route of administration, Application, Facility of use and Region and Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Gas Cutting Machine Market - The Gas Cutting Machine Market size is expected to reach USD 883.47 million by 2029 at a CAGR of 2.8 percent during the forecast period. The Gas Cutting Machine Market is expected to be driven by simple operations and inexpensive installation.

