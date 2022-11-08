Global Wood Processing Market Projected Growth Until 2030

Wood Processing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Wood Processing Market 2022 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company's "Wood Processing Global Market Report 2022” forecasts the wood processing market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% to nearly $167.9 billion by 2023. The market is expected to nearly $193.2 billion by 2025, and to $269.3 million by 2030.

The increasing popularity of cruising drove the demand for processed wood hence supporting the market’s growth in the historic period.

Wood Processing Market Trends

The increasing demand for supply chain transparency and stringent government regulations on the wood industry has led to the implementation of tracking and tracing technologies. Many wood companies are implementing their own tracking systems to maintain transparency in their timber supply chain. Electronic tracking is being adopted by wood companies and government agencies over paper-based systems and technologies such as radio-frequency identification chips, barcodes and advanced traceability software are being used.

Wood Processing Market Overview

The wood processing market consists of sales of processed wood which is treated with preservatives by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that saw dimension lumber, boards, beams, timbers, poles, ties, shingles, shakes, siding, and wood chips from logs or bolts. The wood processing market is segmented into sawmills and wood preservation.

Market Segmentation

• By Type- Sawmills, Wood Preservation

• By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, North America holds the largest share in the market.

Market Size Data

• Forecast period: Historical and Future

• By region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• By countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Major market players such as West Fraser Timber Co Ltd, Canfor, Weyerhaeuser, Interfor, Georgia Pacific

Wood Processing Global Market Report 2022 is one of The Business Research Company's comprehensive reports that provides in-depth wood processing market research.

