Digital Security Control Market Size Reach US$ 19.6 billion Globally, by 2026 at CAGR of 11.5%

The Digital Security Control Market is expected to grow at a significant pace, report by IndustryARC.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Digital Security Control Market size is forecast to reach $19.6 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 11.5% during 2021-2026. Digital Security Control Market growth is majorly attributed to the rising demand for electronic security management solutions among enterprises to protect their digital or physical identification and assets by offering control panel, intrusion alarm system, anti-phishing software graphic annunciator panel or biometric technology in the world of digitalization. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Digital Security Control Market highlights the following areas -

• Smart cards are analyzed to dominate the market during 2021-2026 due to increasing adoption of digital transaction.

• BFSI sector is estimated to hold the largest growth rate with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026 due to rapid penetration of digitalization in this sector and massive adoption of digital payment techniques.

• North America is estimated to dominate the market with a share of 41.6% during 2021-2026 owing to high investments towards advanced security platforms.

• Increasing penetration of digital banking and rising penetration of biometric system globally to prevent forgery are estimated to drive the market between 2021 and 2026.

• Biometric data security issues is one of the challenges impeding the growth of the market.

Segmental Analysis:

• By offering, Digital Security Control Market has been segmented Hardware, Software and Services. Hardware Segment held the major market acquiring a share of 60.2% in 2020 and is estimated to dominate the market with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecast period 2021-2026.

• Industrial sector is anticipated to account for the largest market share of 15.8% during 2021-2026 due to rising demand for verifying users to protect against sophisticated cyber-attacks. Among industrial sectors, BFSI sector is estimated to hold the major market share with a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period 2021-2026

• By geography, Digital Security Control Market has been segmented under North America, Europe, APAC, South America and RoW. North America dominated the market acquiring a share of 41.6% in 2020 and is estimated to hold the major market share with a CAGR of 8.8% during 2021-2026 owing to high investment towards advanced information and early adoption of biometrics and behavioural analysis.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Large Digital Security Control Industry are -

1. Safenet Inc.

2. BioCatch Ltd.

3. NEC Corporation

4. Gemalto NV

5. Aware Inc.

