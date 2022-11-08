Cordless Vacuum Cleaner brings celebrations early this holiday season
Shenzhen TMA Co Ltd’s Cordless Vacuum Cleaner saw a massive price drop from $199.99 to $84.95.CHINA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cordless Vacuum Cleaner manufactured by Shenzhen TMA Co Ltd announced a price drop from $199.99 to $84.95. The users purchasing this vacuum cleaner can nearly save 58% with the new offer available. The sale is on till 13th November 2022.
The 8-Cell 2200 mAh Large Capacity Battery in this cordless vacuum's MAX mode allows for maximum 15Kpa Powerful Extreme suction. It is suitable for removing significant amounts of trash. Up to 37 minutes longer duration is available in standard mode, making it more suited for daily cleaning. One has a choice between charging the battery on the vacuum cleaner itself or charging it separately.
The updated Turbine Motorized Floor Head, which comes with additional LED lights, aids in locating dirt in dimly lit and challenging-to-reach areas. The roller brush also has a unique, expanded shape that is ideal for different floor kinds. 180° sideways and 90° up and down swivels ensure that no dirt should be able to hide.
To prevent secondary pollution, it locks in microscopic particles without leaking and can efficiently trap 99.7% of the minuscule dust particles as small as 0.3 microns. It is advisable to replace the filter every two to three months, depending on the usage. The package comes with four built-in filters, which will provide filtration and cleaning for a full year.
The T150 Stick vacuum cleaner’s handle is extremely ergonomic, making it simple to clean the entire house without becoming fatigued.
Extra big 1.3 L dust cups provide comprehensive cleaning of the entire house with only one press of the button, making them simple to clean. One can use it in a variety of situations as it is equipped with numerous accessories.
A one-year guarantee is included with the vacuum cleaner. If a user experiences any issues with the vacuum cleaner, they can contact the customer service team first. They will respond within 24 hours and resolve the issues.
For more details, visit: https://www.amazon.com/gp/product/B0BC953DZ9
Logan Charl
SHENZHEN TMA CO LTD
email us here