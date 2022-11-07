Submit Release
UZBEKISTAN, November 7 - The President of Uzbekistan notes the importance of further enhancing multifaceted collaboration with the World Tourism Organization

On November 7, the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) Zurab Pololikashvili.

The agenda of the meeting included issues of further enhancing the interaction between Uzbekistan and the UNWTO.

It should be noted that Uzbekistan has been a member of the UNWTO since 1993. Over the past period, important initiatives and joint programs have been implemented aimed at unlocking the huge potential of the industry and promoting Uzbekistan’s tourism brand at the international level. There is also a regional office of the Organization for the Great Silk Road in Uzbekistan.

The partnership has intensified noticeably in recent years. Currently, joint preparations are underway for the 25th session of the UNWTO General Assembly in the city of Samarkand in 2023.

During the conversation, Zurab Pololikashvili highly appreciated the results of the ongoing reforms to develop modern tourism infrastructure in Uzbekistan, including the creation of favorable conditions for the implementation of business initiatives that contribute to the qualitative growth of domestic and inbound tourism indicators.

An agreement was reached on the adoption of an action plan to enhance mutually beneficial cooperation between Uzbekistan and the UNWTO, which will include measures to promote the tourism brand of Uzbekistan, conduct effective information campaigns, train highly qualified personnel, and implement other important projects.

Source: UzA

