Shrink Plastic Film Market worth $3.18 billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 3.50% - IndustryARC

The European segment is expected to lead the market owing to its huge population wanting packaged water.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Shrink Plastic Film Market size is estimated to reach $3.18 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 3.50% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Polymer plastic film is used to make shrink plastic film. Plastic is placed in the article, then heat from the heat gun is given to the covered plastic, causing it to shrink closely over the product. Food, boxes, and bottles are frequently wrapped with shrink plastic film. Polyolefin, polyvinyl chloride, polyethylene, polypropylene, and a variety of other materials are used to make shrink plastic film.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Shrink Plastic Film Market highlights the following areas -

1. The market is likely to be driven by consumer demand for processed and packaged beverage products. The European segment is expected to lead the market owing to its huge population wanting packaged water. However, the Asia Pacific area is expected to develop at the fastest rate owing to its millennial generation's increased desire for both packaged drinking water and carbonated beverages.

2. Owing to the chemical and physical features, such as availability, range of thickness, clarities, strengths, and shrink ratio, the polyolefin is a preferred plastic film for covering and packing over shrink plastic film created from other materials. However, the overall sentiment pertaining to the ill effects of plastics on the environment has impeded the overall market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Shrink Plastic Film Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Shrink Plastic Film Market Segmentation Analysis- By Form : The Shrink Plastic Film market based on Form is segmented into Flat roll-stock, center-folded film, and pre-formed plastic shrink bags. In 2021 Flat roll-stock segment has the biggest market share, which is expected to remain in the projected period 2022-2027. The market in this category is being driven by the availability of flat roll-stock in various sizes that are used to pack various products.

Shrink Plastic Film Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : The Shrink Plastic Film market based on Application is segmented into Buildings, Product Packaging, Food & Beverages Packaging, Industrial Packaging, and others.

Shrink Plastic Film Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : Shrink Plastic Film Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Shrink Plastic Film Industry are -

1. Aep Industry Inc

2. Berry Plastic Corporation

3. Sigma Plastics

4. FUJI Seal International Inc

5. Bemis Company, Inc.

