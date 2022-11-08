Topical Pain Relief Market worth $12.1 Billion by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.3% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Expansion in Osteoarthritic, Chronic Maladies, And Sports Or Accident Injuries Are Expected to Boost Topical Pain Relief Market Demand.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Topical Pain Relief Market size is estimated to reach $12.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. The word “Topical” signifies administering something unswervingly to body parts. Therefore, topical medication includes several medicines in form of creams, sprays, and many more that are used as pain relievers. Elevation in misfortunes like road crashes fatalities power the demand for anesthetics as such drugs anesthetize administered part of the body and succor doctors to execute medical procedures. Heightening the old age population across the globe is set to drive the growth of the Topical Pain Relief Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Topical Pain Relief Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the North America Topical Pain Relief Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 owing to the presence of major pharma companies and the activities pertaining to R&D. However, Asia-pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging prevalence of maladies such as osteoarthritis, glaucoma elevating the old-age population of Asian nations.

2. The increase in tragedies such as road accidents and other chronic ailments such as heart attack, blood clotting, etc. is driving the Topical Pain Relief market. However, side effects associated with several opioid and non-opioid drugs are one of the major factors that are said to reduce the growth of the Topical Pain Relief Market.

3. Detailed analysis on the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Topical Pain Relief Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Topical Pain Relief Market Segment Analysis-By Class: The Opioid medications segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as wide-ranging usage and accessibility of opioids. As the pervasiveness of numerous chronic sicknesses is shooting up so is the use of such narcotics. These drugs are fairly facilitative in discharging pains accompanied by a heart attack, back, joints, inflammation, etc.

Topical Pain Relief Market Segment Analysis-By Distribution Channel: The Retail Pharmacy segment held the largest share in 2021 owing to the factors such as across the board presence of retail pharmacy stores even in pastoral areas. On another hand, maximum drugs in such stores are available without any prior prescription from a medical practitioner.

Topical Pain Relief Market Segment Analysis-By Geography: North America held the largest share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as health acquainted population, superior healthcare infrastructures such as top-notch hospitals, high-class laboratories with world-class facilities in the US and Canada, an extensive network of retail pharmacies and drug stores in every state.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Topical Pain Relief industry are -

1. Johnson & Johnson

2. Sanofi

3. Topical Biomedics Inc.

4. Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc.

5. Advacare pharma

