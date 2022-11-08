At 4.5 % CAGR, Polyurethane Elastomers Market Size Worth USD 10.8 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

An increase in automotive production with the surging demand from the construction industry is expected to drive the growth of Polyurethane Elastomers Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that The Polyurethane Elastomers Market size is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period 2022-2027 and reach US$10.8 billion by 2027. Polyurethane Elastomers can be blended into various materials which include polymethyl methacrylate, polypropylene, polystyrene, vinyl ester, polyamide and other materials. It is used in a wide range of industries such as automotive, aerospace, construction, footwear and other industries The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Polyurethane Elastomers Market highlights the following areas -

1. The injection molding segment held a significant share in The Polyurethane Elastomers Market in 2021. Its wide range of characteristics and higher efficiency made it stand out in comparison to other types of processing methods in the market.

2. Footwear industry held the largest share in the Polyurethane Elastomers Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for polyurethane elastomers for the production of footwear, owing to its properties such as durability, flexibility and lightness.

3. Asia-Pacific dominated the Polyurethane Elastomers Market in 2021, owing to the increasing demand for polyurethane elastomers from the footwear industry in the region.

4. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats will be provided in the Polyurethane Elastomers Market Report



Segmental Analysis:

1. Injection molding held a significant Polyurethane Elastomers Market share in 2021, owing to its increasing demand due to the benefits it offers over other types of processing methods. For instance, the injection molding method aids in faster production along with higher efficiency as compared to other types of processing methods, owing to which it is commonly used in the production of polyurethane elastomers utilized in multiple industries.

2. The Asia Pacific held a dominant Polyurethane Elastomers Market share of around 30% in the year 2021. The consumption of polyurethane elastomers is particularly high in this region due to its increasing demand from the footwear sector.

3. The footwear industry held the largest Polyurethane Elastomers Market share of over 25% in 2021, owing to its increasing demand from the footwear sectors across the world.



Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Polyurethane Elastomers Industry are -

1. Tosoh Corporation

2. Dow

3. BASF SE

4. Covestro AG

5. Huntsman International LLC



