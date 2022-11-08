Sports Food Market Size to Hit US$59.2 billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.7% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Sports Food Market Size is estimated to reach $59.2 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sports food is a food or a combination of foods that have been specially prepared to help athletes achieve certain nutritional or performance goals. For the following, specific regulations have been established: supplements with high carbohydrate content and supplements with protein and energy.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Sports Food market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 as the penetration rate of fitness clubs is increasing as a result of consumers' growing worries about their health. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to increasing. The proliferation of athletes is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. The growing awareness about health is estimated to drive the market growth of the Sports Food Market. Sports Food poses threat to the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Sports Food Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Sports Food Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application : Sports Food Market based on the application can be further segmented into Pre-workout, Post-workout, Weight Loss, and Others. Post-workout held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 6.4% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

Sports Food Market Segmentation Analysis- By Consumer : Sports Food Market based on the consumer can be further segmented into Children, Adults, and Geriatric. The adult segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027 owing to the fact that a high majority of customers are between the ages of 18 and 64.

Sports Food Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography : The Sports Food Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Sports Food Industry are -

1. Hydroxycut

2. Coca-Cola Company

3. Hormel

4. Glanbia plc.

5. MusclePharm Corporation

