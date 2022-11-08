Infusion Pump Market Growth Driven By Changing Lifestyle and Increasing Aging Population

Infusion Pumps Market

North America dominated the Global Infusion Pump Regional Market in 2021. This growing streak is expected to be continued at a CAGR of 8.5 percent.” — MMR

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the “Global Infusion Pump Market report” published by Maximize Market Research, the market is expected to grow from USD 9.12 billion in 2021 to USD 17.91 billion in 2029, at a CAGR of 8.8 percent forecast period from 2022 to 2029.

Infusion Pump Market Scope and Research Methodology

In this report, Global Infusion Pump Market’s analysis was conducted meticulously to present a dynamic picture of the market. The report provides current and future trends prevailing in the market with estimations about the future stance of the market. Growth rate along with its fluctuations are presented in the report for a clearer understanding of the market scenario. A detailed analysis of the competitive landscape of the Global Infusion Pump Market is presented by listing out all the major competitors in the market along with new entrants at local, regional, and global levels. A thorough study of their company profile by goods and services, revenue, financial status, portfolio, growth strategies, and geographical presence was carried out by the analysts, carefully drawing out their business strategies. Segment-wise analysis of the Global Infusion Pump Market by type, application, and end-user is conducted. Thus the report on the Global Infusion Pump Market acts as a guide for investors, market players, followers, and new entrants to devise investment and business strategies.

For data collection, primary and secondary research methods are employed by analysts taking into account the nature of the market for efficient and accurate data. Primary data was gathered through various methods such as surveys, administering questionnaires and telephonic interviews with industry specialists, market leaders, entrepreneurs and marketing professionals. Secondary data was meticulously collected from a curated selection of sources for maximum reliability of the inferences. This includes official databases of various organizations and government sites, industry journals, white papers, annual reports, releases of product manufacturers and suppliers in the industry along with paid databases. The report thus provides a comprehensive analysis of the Infusion Pump Market to get a clear picture of the market.

Infusion Pump Market Overview

Infusion pumps are medical devices that are used to administer fluids in the patient’s circulatory system. The dosage is administered by a skilled person who operates the infusion pump with the help of an in-built software interface. Their use over the years has grown due to the advantages offered by the device such as delivering fluids at precise durations and decided volumes. The usage of these infusion pumps has been increasing with advancements in the Global Infusion Pump Market.

Infusion Pump Market Dynamics

The incidence of surgical operations has increased due to changing lifestyles and the rise of the ageing population. A change towards a modern lifestyle has resulted in obesity and several other disorders. This rise paves the path for other health issues that include joint and tissue damage, heart diseases, diabetes and cancer. These factors are expected to drive the Global Infusion Pump Market growth for the forecast period.

The main purpose of Infusion Pumps is their ability to deliver fluids in small doses. Its applications are seen mainly in chemotherapy, gastroenterology, analgesia/pain management and diabetes. The steep increase in chronic diseases has boosted the demand for Global Infusion Pump Market. This is especially true for people with diabetes since they require user-friendly pumps. Insulin pumps are gaining popularity given the need for continuous drug administration.

Regulations for the production of new infusion pumps have become stringent. Several rules and regulations have been laid down that need to be followed to ensure patient’s health and safety. This is expected to be a hurdle for new entrants in the market and the growth of the Global Infusion Pump Market.

Advancements in the Global Infusion Pump Market are expected to expose people to new opportunities. With the Global Infusion Pump Market gaining popularity, its applications have been on the rise. Speciality infusion pumps include patient-controlled analgesia (PCA) pumps, enteral pumps, insulin pumps, and others. Their use considerably reduces the rate of medication errors. Such developments in the market are expected to result in Global Infusion Pump Market growth.

Infusion Pump Market Regional Insights

North America dominated the Global Infusion Pump Regional Market in 2021. This growing streak is expected to be continued at a CAGR of 8.5 percent. This rise is attributed to the region-changing lifestyle leaning more toward unhealthy habits resulting in obesity and chronic illnesses. This requires the advancement in the Infusion Pump Market to meet the growing demand of patients in the region. Among chronic illnesses, diabetes demands high-end infusion pumps along with boosting innovation in the field.

In the Asia-Pacific region, growth is expected to witness growth at a CAGR of 8.2% for the forecast period. The increasing population is resulting in an increased burden of chronic diseases like diabetes and cancer. Countries such as Thailand, India, Singapore and South Korea in the region are driving growth in medical tourism due to inexpensive treatment and surgery costs. Improvement in health infrastructure in emerging economies like China and India is also driving the growth in the Infusion Pump Market.

Infusion Pump Market Segmentation

By Product Type:

Volumetric Pumps

Syringe Pumps

Elastomeric Pumps

Insulin Pumps

Enteral Pumps

Implantable Pumps

Patient Control Analgesia (PCA) Pumps

By Application:

Chemotherapy/Oncology

Diabetes Management

Gastroenterology

Pain Management Analgesia

Paediatrics/ Neonatology

Haematology

Other Applications

By End-User:

Hospitals

Home Care Settings

Ambulatory Care Settings

Academic and Research Institutes

Infusion Pump Market Key Competitors:

Becton, Dickinson, and Company (US)

Baxter International (US)

B. Braun (Germany)

ICU Medical (US)

Fresenius Kabi (Germany)

Smiths Medical (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

Moog Inc. (US)

Avanos Medical, Inc. (US)

Nipro Corporation (Japan)

Terumo Corporation (Japan)

Insulet Corporation (US)

Ypsomed Holding AG (Switzerland)

Tandem Diabetes Care (US)

JMS Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Micrel Medical Devices SA (Greece),

InfuTronix Solutions LLC (US)

Zyno Medical LLC (US)

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland)

Teleflex, Inc. (US)

Mindray Medical International Limited (China)

Epic Medical (Singapore)

SOOIL Development Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

Shenzhen MedRena Biotech Co., Ltd. (China)

CODAN Medizinische Geräte GmbH & Co KG (Germany)

