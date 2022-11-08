Vision Disorders Market Size to Hit US$47.4 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising prevalence of Lifestyle Changing Diseases, Especially Diabetes is Driving Vision Disorders Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Vision Disorders Market Size is estimated to reach $47.4 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Vision Disorders are defined as any impairment in the normal sense of vision. Myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, presbyopia, conjunctivitis, cataract, corneal abrasion, entropion, and glaucoma are only a few of the vision diseases that impact the vast majority of the world's population. Silicone hydrogel contact lenses are a type of advanced soft contact lens that allows more oxygen to pass through to the cornea than traditional soft ("hydrogel") contacts. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Vision Disorders Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of increasing pharmaceutical industries. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing manufacturing of ophthalmic products in the pharmaceutical industries. The proliferation of ophthalmic products is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. The growing number of ophthalmic pharmaceutical companies entering into strategic initiatives coupled with rising awareness regarding gene therapies are estimated to drive the market growth of the Vision Disorders Market. The growing number of patent expiry of blockbuster drugs poses threat to the Vision Disorders Market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Vision Disorders Market Report.

Segmental Analysis:

Vision Disorders Market Segment Analysis – By Disease Type: The Cataract segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The increasing prevalence of cataracts is consequently increasing the Eye disorders Market.

Vision Disorders Market Segment Analysis – By Drug class: The Risk Management & Safety Solution segment held a dominant market share in the year 2021 and is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Owing to the increasing prevalence of eye diseases especially age-related macular degeneration, and diabetic retinopathy.

Vision Disorders Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of rising healthcare expenditure, and demand for better healthcare facilities. Local businesses are launching strategic endeavors to create and market innovative patient treatment solutions. As a result, market growth is likely to accelerate.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Vision Disorders industry are -

1. Croda International Plc

2. AbbVie Inc

3. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

4. Novartis AG

5. AkzoNobel N.V.

