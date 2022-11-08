Submit Release
Rising international artist Eclipseye is raising social awareness through music

Eclipseye - Whap Clatter

Eclipseye is a lyrical artist, who uses music to tackles issues that matter.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond being a mere expression of feeling, music has become a way to communicate deeper meaning, in a way that is recognized globally. Artists use lyrics to spread their message worldwide, raising social awareness to make a difference - they become: "woke-fluencers". Eclipseye excels at this with his latest single - Whap Clatter, now available on all major streaming platforms. Ominously prophetic, it was recorded only a few months prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and serves as a statement against war mongering, among other issues. Having produced the music video entirely with the help of Ukrainian videographers, Eclipseye hopes his single can raise awareness for the humanitarian crisis happening in Ukraine, in light of which he has also vowed to donate 10% of this month’s royalties from release, towards Ukraine relief.

Freedom is everyone's right, and to gain freedom, one should be exposed to the idea that they are being controlled. Some of the biggest challenges must first be exposed for what they are, before we can hope to seek out solutions, or lest be stuck repeating the same mistakes over and over again. Coming from a Russian immigrant background, Eclipseye directs his unique insight into the on-going Ukrainian conflict ‘from both sides of the iron curtain,’ wherein he blames misinformation and those whose interests it serves, as root cause of perpetuating hatred and bloodshed.

Eclipseye’s vision aims to tackle the world’s injustice at its core, by inspiring transcendence, freedom of expression and self-liberation from imposed influence. “The world would be a peaceful place if only we could see it through each other’s eyes.”

About Eclipseye
Based in the UK, Eclipseye began his career at a poetry Coffee Shop event in 2016, where-after the artist went on to release a number of tracks under a different pseudonym, before taking a break to refine his artistic style and image. Seeing a successful return, as Eclipseye, earlier this year, with his prior single – “Hymn of Hypocrisy (Rap Comedy)”, amassing immense following across multiple platforms. Stay tuned, as Eclipseye now turns his attention to a subject much “closer to home”, for his latest single - Whap Clatter, out now on all major streaming platforms.

