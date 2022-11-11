Daxue Consulting 2022 11.11 Guide Shows Opportunities for Brands to Build a Loyal Consumer Base and Stand Out in China
EINPresswire.com/ -- Daxue Consulting releases the 2022 11.11 Guide for Overseas Brands. The consulting firm anticipates emerging trends from this year’s 11.11, including the rise of the silver generation, increasing consumption of male beauty products, and growing spending on pets, among others. The report also shows the marketing tactics that brands can leverage to stand out within China’s competitive market.
Download the report here: https://daxueconsulting.com/china-double-11-2022-guide-report/
11.11 is the world’s largest e-commerce shopping festival. Created in 2009 by Chinese e-commerce leader Alibaba to celebrate the “Singles’ Day” in China, 11.11 was soon adopted by all major Chinese e-commerce platforms to become the massive festival it is today. As China’s e-commerce ecosystem evolved over the years, 11.11 is no longer just about promotional sale anymore, but a precious opportunity for brands to engage with consumers to make them their long-term assets. In the ever-more competitive Chinese market, brands have tapped into omnichannel marketing and need to have holistic strategies for leveraging platforms to win market share, grow their influence, acquire and retain more consumers with strong stickiness.
According to the report, Tmall and Taobao remain the go-to platforms for brands and merchants. The platforms’ top consumer mindshare and comprehensive solutions and infrastructure help brands and merchants build loyal, sustainable relationship with consumers for long-term success. During the presale period, brands on Tmall gained more than 66 million new members.
As livestreaming becomes an increasingly important and popular tool for brands, it is crucial for brands to leverage an encompassing suite of livestreaming tools to cultivate consumer loyalty and drive sustainable and meaningful growth. Taobao Live is becoming a top destination for influencers and brands in this year’s 11.11. Many top-tier KOLs and celebrities joined Taobao Live to host livestreaming sessions during 11.11, which is a strong testament of the platform’s unparalleled e-commerce infrastructure and holistic solutions to support its partners.
As the largest consumer market in the world, China continues to be attractive to brands and merchants globally. It’s time to look beyond short-term promotional sale performance and focus more on the reliance of long-term business growth.
Download the 11.11 2022 Guide to learn:
• What’s new on this year’s 11.11?
• What are the emerging opportunities for brands to leverage this year
• How to win this year’s 11.11 and beyond by utilizing a diverse group of platform solutions and tactics
• KOLs or brands hosted livestreaming? how to build up all-encompassing livestreaming tools to drive growth for brands
Key stats on 11.11 2022:
• Tmall and Taobao are the top platforms for brands to operate their business, with nearly 32% of brands stating that these two are their preferred platforms for promotions
• During the first four hours of the presale, the presale GMV generated by new hosts grew by a remarkable 684% YoY.
• During the presale period, brands on Tmall gained in excess of 66 million new members.
• Pet toys pre-sales on Tmall grew by 2,000% from 11.11 2021 to 11.112022.
• The number of men’s skincare brands on Taobao and Tmall increased by more than 10% YoY from 2019 to 2021.
Daxue Consulting
