Choroidal Neovascularization Market Share Worth US$5.1 Billion in 2027 New Research Report by IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Growing Prevalence of Lifestyle Change Diseases Mainly Diabetes is Propelling Choroidal Neovascularization Market Growth.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Choroidal Neovascularization Market Size was $5.1 billion in 2021. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 6.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. The choroid is the portion of the eye between the retina (vision sensory area) and the sclera (outside covering of the eye), and it is made up of blood vessels that feed nutrients to the retina. The growing prevalence of sedentary lifestyle diseases especially diabetes which can lead to diabetic retinopathy and the rising aged population are some of the factors driving the Choroidal Neovascularization Industry growth during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15548/choroidal-neovascularization-cnv-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Choroidal Neovascularization Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America held a dominant market share in the year 2021 on account of the increasing prevalence of lifestyle change diseases and the aged population. Asia-Pacific is estimated to offer lucrative growth opportunities to the manufacturers owing to the increasing aged population. The proliferation of lifestyle change diseases is predicted to augment the market growth during the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. The growing prevalence of lifestyle change diseases is estimated to drive the market growth of the Choroidal Neovascularization Market. Lack of awareness about Choroidal Neovascularization poses threat to the market growth.

3. A detailed analysis of strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats will be provided in the Choroidal Neovascularization Market Report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=15548

Segmental Analysis:

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Segmentation Analysis- By Type: According to the American Academy of Ophthalmology 2020, New vessels grow from the choriocapillaris into the subretinal pigment epithelial region, which is linked to damage to the outer retina. Type 1 neovascularization, also known as occult neovascularization, is the formation of new blood vessels behind the pigment epithelium.

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Segmentation Analysis- By Application: The macula is the pigmented region of the retina in the retina's very center. The fovea, located at the macula's center, is the most significant component of the eye. AMD (age-related macular degeneration) is an eye condition that causes central vision blurring.

Choroidal Neovascularization Market Segmentation Analysis- By Geography: Asia-Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing, over the forecast period of 2022-2027 on account of decreased awareness about eye disorders. According to ESCAP 2020, the number of elderly people in Asia and the Pacific is projected to more than quadruple by 2050, from 630 million in 2020 to almost 1.3 billion.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Choroidal Neovascularization industry are -

1. Pfizer Inc.

2. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

3. Novartis AG

4. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

5. Bayer AG

Click on the following link to buy the Choroidal Neovascularization Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=15548

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.



Similar Reports:

A. Eye Infections Treatment Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/15846/eye-infections-treatment-market.html

B. Eye Tracking Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16197/eye-tracking-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062