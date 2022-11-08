Healthcare Equipment Market Size to Hit US$557.7 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 4.6% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Blood Pressure Monitors, Patient Monitors and Heart Rate Monitors are Projected to Drive the Growth of the Healthcare Equipment Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Healthcare Equipment Market size is estimated to reach $557.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Healthcare Equipment is utilized in offering an extensive assortment of healthcare services to patients, thereby decreasing the count of patients and beginning the procedure of faster and superior healing. The growth of hospital infrastructure lighting attributed to the surging count of multi-specialty and super-specialty hospitals possibly equipped with blood pressure monitors in developing countries like China, India, Brazil and others is set to propel the growth of the Healthcare Equipment Industry during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Healthcare Equipment Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America (Healthcare Equipment Market share) accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027. This is owing to the increasing predominance of incessant ailments and the heightening requirement for healthcare services and devices like blood pressure monitors, patient monitors and heart rate monitors in the North American region.

2. Healthcare Equipment Market growth is being driven by the consistent technological innovations in the detection, diagnosis and supervision of distinct ailments which may require the application of blood pressure monitors, patient monitors and heart rate monitors and the increasing levels of health awareness. However, the rise of novel technology results in hospitals, clinics and additional healthcare facilities encountering the continued challenge of advancing to maintain their facilities in top form to offer present up-to-date care and the specifications, sourcing and establishment of this equipment introducing rare challenges are some of the major factors hampering the growth of Healthcare Equipment Market.

3. Healthcare Equipment Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Healthcare Equipment Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Healthcare Equipment Market Segment Analysis - by Type Of Equipment: The Diabetes Care Devices Segment held the largest Healthcare Equipment Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing predominance of diabetes and obesity across the world.

Healthcare Equipment Market Segment Analysis - by Application: The Commercial Segment held the largest Healthcare Equipment Market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the surging inclination of patients to avail of commercial services in healthcare establishments like hospitals and clinics. Blood pressure monitors, patient monitors and heart rate monitors are extensively accessible in hospitals.

Healthcare Equipment Market Segment Analysis - by Geography: North America (Healthcare Equipment Market) held the largest Healthcare Equipment Market share with 36% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing predominance of cardiovascular ailments, sleep apnea and respiratory ailments requiring greater application of Healthcare Equipment in the North American region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Healthcare Equipment industry are -

1. B. Braun Melsungen Ag

2. Lincare Holdings Inc.

3. Robert Bosch GmbH

4. Baxter International Inc.

5. American Homepatient Inc.

