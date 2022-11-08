Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Size to Hit US$821.6 by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 7.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market size is estimated to reach $821.6 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Animal feed micronutrients are feed additives widely delineated as trace elements that play a significant role in promoting animal health by enhancing the quality of feed. Molybdenum, boron, selenium, and zinc is an example of a few micronutrients taken into account as additives.

Key takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Animal Feed Micronutrients market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, the Asia-Pacific Animal Feed Micronutrients Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.

2. Changing lifestyles of people have made protein-rich foods an indispensable part of their lives which is said to be a preeminent driver driving the growth of the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market. The frantic reimposition of lockdowns is hampering the supply chains and is said to reduce the market growth.

3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Animal Feed Micronutrients Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Segment Analysis-By Type : The Animal Feed Micronutrients Market based on the type can be further segmented into molybdenum, iodine, zinc, iron, manganese, selenium, copper, and others. The zinc segment held the largest share in 2021.

Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Segment Analysis-By Livestock : The Animal Feed Micronutrients Market based on livestock can be further segmented into dairy cattle, poultry, swine, aquaculture, and others. The poultry segment held the largest share in 2021.

Animal Feed Micronutrients Market Segment Analysis-By Geography : The Animal Feed Micronutrients Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific held the largest share with 40% of the overall market in 2021.

Competitive landscape:

The top 5 players in the Animal Feed Micronutrients industry are:

1. Cargill Inc.

2. Archer Daniels Midland

3. Ridley

4. Alltech Company

5. Kemin Industries

