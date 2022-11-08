Vita Inu is Trying to Create a New Path for the Future of Meme Coins
VINU enable loyal users to be fully aware that their choices are always transparent and fully communicated, which has helped VINU gain rapid popularity.SINGAPORE, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Is the appearance of meme coins just the tokenization of memes? Are these coins playable on any other stages? BitYard is pleased to host an AMA with the meme coin Vita Inu (VINU), whose price once shot up 60% a few months ago and attracted a lot of attention from the community.
VINU stands out from other meme coins because they are fast, feeless, and energy-efficient. In general, the trending dog coins were lacking viral tokens. As a result, none of the coins currently available on the market were quick or costless, and they lacked native smart contracts. By stepping in to close the gap, VINU has created a truly universal meme coin that anyone can use right away without the need for an additional token to cover transaction fees.
The majority of meme coins are constructed on mining-required blockchains. Because the VINU team built VINU on Vite, there is no need for mining, making VINU significantly more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly than other meme tokens.
Additionally, unlike most meme coins, they are deeply committed to transparency. All major decisions are clearly stated by VINU and are communicated to its members. Additionally, they are dedicated to paying the extended project team of community volunteers fairly. This is opposed with many meme coins that both underpay and even abuse the labor of community volunteers.
In addition, they’re launching their very own Decentralized Exchange (DEX), called the VINUSwap. It will allow users to swap to VINU easily without having to go through Centralized Exchanges. They will also launch a governance platform, and allow VINU holders to vote on key decisions. Gradually, VINU will evolve into a Decentralized Autonomous Organization.
These choices enable loyal VINU users to be fully aware that their choices are always transparent and fully communicated, which has helped VINU gain rapid popularity. This encourages people to anticipate the additional influence VINU, as opposed to other meme coins, may have on the cryptocurrency market.
