Schizophrenia Drugs Market Size to Hit US$9.41 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 3.14% (2022-2027)

Increased Application Of Antipsychotic Drugs For Treatment Of Schizophrenia Is Projected To Drive The Growth Of Schizophrenia Drugs Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Schizophrenia Drugs Market size is estimated to reach $9.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.14% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Schizophrenia is an antipsychotic drug that performs to treat the symptoms of schizophrenia by intruding with brain chemistry. The increasing population of the elderly being more vulnerable to late-onset schizophrenia is set to drive the Schizophrenia Drugs Market. The soaring burden of the ailment and the surging requirement to handle it efficiently through optimum utilization of antipsychotic drugs as stipulated by physicians is set to propel the growth of the Schizophrenia Drugs Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Schizophrenia Drugs Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Schizophrenia Drugs Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the present-day frantic lifestyles which are causing a principal chunk of the population to access medication therapies like antipsychotic drugs for schizophrenia in the North American region.

2. Schizophrenia Drugs Market growth is being driven by the surging count of patients undergoing treatment involving antipsychotic drugs and the heightening demand for enhanced healthcare infrastructure. However, the commencement of the COVID-19 pandemic globally and the lockdowns worldwide brought about the suspension of services by the hospitals and clinics to curb the spread of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and is one of the major factors hampering the growth of the Schizophrenia Drugs Market.

3. Schizophrenia Drugs Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Schizophrenia Drugs Market report.

Segmental Analysis:

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Therapeutic Class: The Second Generation Antipsychotics Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the increasing application of Second-Generation Antipsychotics as the typically preferred mode of treatment for Schizophrenia Typical second-generation antipsychotics include clozapine and olanzapine.

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Treatment: The Injectables segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to the soaring preference of patients enduring Schizophrenia for long-acting injectable (LAI) antipsychotics in comparison with oral versions of these medicines owing to their increased convenience and enhanced control over their lives as per novel research.

Schizophrenia Drugs Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: Asia-Pacific region is estimated to be the region with the fastest CAGR rate over the forecast period 2022-2027. This growth is owing to factors like increasing awareness of mental disorders like schizophrenia requiring antipsychotics. The raised awareness regarding the early diagnosis of ailments like Schizophrenia and the ready accessibility of efficient treatment in countries like Japan is further fuelling the progress of the Schizophrenia Drugs Market in the Asia-Pacific region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Schizophrenia Drugs industry are -

1. Alkermes PLC

2. Bristol-Myers Squibb

3. Eli Lilly and Company

4. Johnson & Johnson

5. Allergan PLC

