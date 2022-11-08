End User Computing Market Size to Boost $11.17 Billion By 2026 | CAGR 12.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Rising Trend towards IOT across different End-User Verticals Positively Impacts the End User Computing Market Growth

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that End user computing Market is anticipated to reach $11.17 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.6% during the forecast period 2021-2026. End User Computing (EUC) encompasses user access to enterprise applications and data anywhere, anytime, using one or more devices to access virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) located either at the enterprise’s premises or in the public cloud. EUC supports a wide variety of client devices, including conventional PCs, tablets, smartphones, and thin-client terminal devices. EUC devices can be given by the company or brought in by workers or other users as bring-your-own-device (BYOD). With the explosion of mobile devices and the Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend, businesses are searching for technologies and techniques to capitalize on digital prospects for business purpose and growth. Moreover, organizations are altering the way their IT teams and business processes work as a result of the introduction of new technologies such as virtualization, cloud computing, and software-defined architectures. End-user computing solutions with revolutionary technologies such as rapid clones, user environment management, and app volumes, guarantee that businesses can streamline desktop and application administration, giving employees with clean and stateless desktops. These stateless desktops may be supplied and deleted in the same amount of time. This enables companies to reduce expenses, increase security, and provide consumers with really tailored assistance. Hence, these factors will drive End User Computing market size in the forecast period 2021-2026. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/End-User-Computing-Market-Research-500708

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated held the major market share in 2020. This is mainly attributed to continuous technological advancements in the Cloud Computing solution and supportive regulatory scenario.

2. Rising demand for cloud-based information systems and technological advancement is driving the market growth

3. The demand for End User Computing is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the rising advent of new technologies as well as digitalization across sectors globally.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=500708

Segmental Analysis:

1. Virtual Desktop Infrastructure is anticipated to witness a significant amount of growth during the forecast period 2021-2026. Virtual desktop infrastructure (VDI) is a system that uses virtual computers to offer and manage virtual desktops.

2. End User Computing market is segmented into On-Premise and Cloud. Cloud segment is estimated to hold the highest market share during the forecast period 2021-2026.

3. North America dominated the market by a market share of approximately 30% in 2020. This is due to the rapid development of network technology, the availability of powerful mobile platforms, the expansion of the mobile workforce, and the flexibility of SaaS.

4. APAC is anticipated to have the highest growth between 2021 and 2026, owing to the region's increasing internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices, as well as the region's ever-increasing presence of a large mobile workforce.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the End User Computing industry are -

1. IGEL

2. Genpact

3. Tech Mahindra Limited

4. Mindtree

5. HCL Infosystems Limited

Click on the following link to buy the End User Computing Market Report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=500708

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Related Reports:

A. Cloud Computing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/19533/cloud-computing-market.html

B. Edge Computing Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/17939/edge-computing-market.html

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: venkat@industryarc.com, sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062