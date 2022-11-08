Laboratory Equipment Services Market Size to Hit US$22.1 Billion by 2027 | Exhibit a CAGR of 11.1% (2022-2027)

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increased Utilization Of Laboratory Equipment For Biotechnology is Therefore Fueling The Growth Of Laboratory Equipment Services Market.

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Laboratory Equipment Services Market size is estimated to reach $22.1 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Laboratory equipment services provide distinct types of apparatus and machinery that are necessary for the research and investigation in the biological and pharmaceutical industries. The extensive biomedical research activities resulting in massive utilization of laboratory equipment is set to propel the growth of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market during the forecast period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Click here to browse the complete report summary:

https://www.industryarc.com/Report/16800/laboratory-equipment-services-market.html

Key Takeaways:

This IndustryARC report on the Laboratory Equipment Services Market highlights the following areas -

1. Geographically, North America Laboratory Equipment Services Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the surging grants for schools and private organizations for laboratory equipment installation which may involve analytical equipment in the U.S. in the North American region.

2. Laboratory Equipment Services Market growth is being driven by the increasing count of efficient techniques on time, public initiatives, and private financing in conjunction with utilization of equipment like analytical equipment. However, the proliferating attention on minimizing the cost of treatments, increasing pressure on pharmaceutical firms to reduce marketing costs, and the surging prices of service contracts are some of the major factors hampering the growth of the Laboratory Equipment Services Market.

3. Laboratory Equipment Services Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Laboratory Equipment Services Market report.

Interested in knowing more relevant information? Click here:

https://www.industryarc.com/pdfdownload.php?id=16800

Segmental Analysis:

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Segment Analysis – By Service Type: Agilent offers quick and on-demand repair options for instrument service repair. Agilent CrossLab provides the correct expertise to “fix it right the first time”. There is an instinctive online interface permitting rapid order submission. The soaring financing by the public and private firms is further propelling the growth of this segment.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Segment Analysis – By End User: The Clinical And Diagnostic laboratories Segment held the largest market share in 2021. This growth is owing to an accelerated surge in research in drug discovery by dominant firms, increasing the predominance of ailments, and expanding consciousness about health.

Laboratory Equipment Services Market Segment Analysis – By Geography: North America (Laboratory Equipment Services Market) held the largest share with 33% of the overall market in 2021. The growth of this region is owing to the increasing acceptance of the most-recent technologies and the well-entrenched healthcare infrastructure with laboratory equipment services including analytical equipment in the region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Laboratory Equipment Services industry are -

1. Agilent Technologies

2. Danaher

3. Pace Analytical Services

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

5. PerkinElmer Inc

Click on the following link to buy the Laboratory Equipment Services Market report:

https://www.industryarc.com/reports/request-quote?id=16800

Why Choose IndustryARC?

IndustryARC is one of the leading market research and consulting firms in the world. It produces over 500 unique market reports annually. If you are looking for a detailed overview of a particular market, you can simply connect with the team at IndustryARC. You can not only buy your preferred market report from the website, but also get personalized assistance on specific reports.

Similar Reports:

A. Clinical Laboratory Services Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Clinical-Laboratory-Services-Market-Research-501351

B. Laboratory Equipment And Disposables Market

https://www.industryarc.com/Research/Laboratory-Equipment-And-Disposables-Market-Research-506906

Contact Us:

Mr. Venkat Reddy

IndustryARC

Email: sales@industryarc.com

USA: (+1) 970-236-3677, (+1) 815-656-4596

IND: (+91) 40-485-49062