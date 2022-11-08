At 8.7 % CAGR, Network Management System (NMS) Market Size Worth $13.4 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Increasing Investments on Data Centers will Drive the Growth of this Network Management System (NMS) Market

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Network Management System (NMS) Market size is forecast to reach $13.4 billion by 2027, growing at CAGR 8.7% from 2022 to 2027. Network Management System (NMS) helps the network managements in administering, managing, and operating a data network, by collecting and analysing the data, which aids in enhancing the network provisioning, network configuration, performance, reliability, and security level. The growth of network management system market is mainly attributed to the growing data security threats and data traffic along with increasing penetration of 5G network. Furthermore, increasing investment on building new data centers to manage the rapidly growing amount of data, triggers the growth of network management system industry. Apart from that, higher adoption rate of cloud, AI, ML, IoT across industries leads towards a higher adoption rate of various NMS solutions including network fault management, network cloud monitoring, unified network management and others. In addition, this technology not only minimizes the data security risk, but also saves time, money, enhances the network productivity while reducing the overall business disruption. Hence, the above-mentioned factors will drive the growth of this market during 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America held the major market share in 2021 and is estimated to witness the significant growth during 2022-2027, owning to early adoption of this technology, higher investments on advanced technologies and the presence of prominent market players in this region.

2. The market of Network Management System (Nms) is estimated to witness significant upsurge during the forecast period, owing to the growing investments on data centers.

3. This industry is consolidated with top market players including Alcatel Lucent S.A, Cisco Systems, Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, The Hewlett-Packard Company, Aruba Networks, Inc. among others.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The NMS market is segmented into On-premise and Cloud. Cloud-based network management system is expected to grow at a fastest CAGR of 9.7%, during the forecast period 2022-2027.

2. According to Network Management System (Nms) Market report of IndustryARC, service providers segment is analysed to witness significant growth with a CAGR of around 10.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027.

3. North America dominated the market with around 33% Network Management System (Nms) market share in 2021, and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of around 8.37% during the forecast period 2022-2027, due to the early adoption of this technology, high investment and penetration of on advanced technologies such as AI, ML, IoT, 5G, Cloud and others; growing focus on development of cloud infrastructure and presence of large number of data centers in this region.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Network Management System (NMS) industry are -

1. Alcatel Lucent S.A

2. Cisco Systems, Inc.

3. International Business Machines Corporation

4. The Hewlett-Packard Company

5. Aruba Networks, Inc.

