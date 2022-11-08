Student Information System Market worth $11.6 Billion by 2026 at a growth rate of 15.6% - IndustryARC

Market Research Reports, Business Consulting Services & Analytics

Student Information System Market Drivers Popularity of E-learning solution

HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Student Information System Market size is analyzed to grow at a CAGR of 15.6% during the forecast 2021-2026 to reach $11.6 Billion by 2026. The Student Information System is a designed automated platform that stores data and tracks all student information, including academic terms and programs, assessment scores, attendance records, and more. The growth of the Student Information System Industry is primarily attributed to the prominence of the internet and penetration of smartphone, tab and laptop to enhance student engagement. In addition, the paradigm digital shift of educational institutions, and emergence of Over the Top (OTT) media services are some of the pertinent factors that are estimated to drive the Student Information System Industry. To add more, educational institutions are concentrating to reach students in remote areas to provide quality education and consulting services which eventually lead to the proliferation of the use of SIS software and services for simplifying communication between faculty and students. The growing emergence of cloud-based student information systems and flexible and extensible solution suite built on Artificial Intelligence (AI) to offer data-driven insight and improved enrollment and curriculum management is another major influencing aspect to impact the growth of Student Information System Market. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Key takeaways:

1. North America dominated the Student Information System Market with 38.3% share in 2020, along with Europe with 30.4%, owing to the sprawling technology ecosystem.

2. The Cloud segment is estimated to hold the major share of 53.3% in 2020, owing to the increase in the development of cloud-based ERP, suitable for various educational institutions.

3. The advent of the E-learning solution offers digitized study guides, real-time questioning and other AI-enabled learning content, estimated to accelerate the Student Information System Market.

Segmental Analysis:

1. The Solution segment is estimated to hold the highest share of 65.2% in 2020, owing to the growing demand for advanced Student Information System software products among students, teachers and parents to monitor respective information seamlessly, based on grades and other school functionaries.

2. Student Information System Market is segmented into Cloud and On-Premises. The Cloud segment is estimated to hold the major share of 53.3% in 2020, owing to the increase in the development of cloud-based ERP, suitable for various educational institutions.

3. North America dominated the Student Information System Market with 38.3% share in 2020, along with Europe with 30.4%, respectively.

4. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market, owing to the growing adoption of digital solutions and the rise in the implementation of SIS solutions to improve students and school administration across educational institutions in India, Japan, Singapore and China.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Student Information System industry are -

1. Eduware ntc

2. Ellucian Company LP

3. Illuminate Education

4. Jenzabar Inc.

5. Oracle Corp.

