eZ-XPO to Host Alignable – Virtual Success Expo to JumpStart Local Business

Jumpstart local businesses to connect and collaborate beyond local reach and expand new market opportunities across regional and national levels for higher ROI

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- eZ-Xpo, the global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, announced the Alignable – Virtual Success Expo Network to jumpstart local businesses to connect and collaborate with all other local companies locally, regionally, nationally, and globally 24/7 to fight inflation and global pandemic.

The Alignable – Virtual Success Expo will be held on November 10, 2022, between 9 to 11 am PST with the following fantastic agenda and features:

• Speaker SessionTrack – empower leading top business advisors, game changers, and speakers to share business success insights and secret weapons to thrive in today's challenging business environment. This week's special guests are Nigel Miller, Venstage, and Roberta Vigilance, EventsAndSponsors.com.

• 1-to-1 Matchmaking – connect every business to network with everyone for potential collaboration in multiple exhibit halls by category. Attendees can enter any Virtual Booth for instant live text or video chat. Exhibitors will gain marketing analytics and insights on who visited the booth, time duration, and content viewed.

• eZ-Zoom Live – empower organizers and speakers/exhibitors to Livestream Zoom Meeting inside every virtual booth or auditorium virtually anytime, anywhere.

"In light of the current global inflation, pandemic, geopolitical conflict, and hybrid work/event trend, every business needs to think outside the box to reach out to connect and collaborate 365 days and 24/7.

With the Alignable – Virtual Success Expo Network, we can empower every local business to expand and reach out to other potential customers and partners.

The ultimate benefits are tremendous because it can close out all silos of national business partners to nurture daily collaborative opportunities and build trust for a long-term business relationship. Finally, not only can we keep everyone SAFE, and also boost bottom line higher ROI with fewer costs and time, help save the planet from reducing carbon footprint," said Matt Fok, CEO and Founder of eZ-XPO.

Please join us and register at the following:

https://ezxpo.biz/alignable/attendee_register or

https://www.alignable.com/groups/alignable-alliance-of-san-mateo-ca/events/alignable-virtual-success-expo-nov-2022

If you want to participate as a speaker or exhibitor, please get in touch with Matt Fok at mfok@ez-xpo.com.

About eZ-Xpo

eZ-Xpo is a global leader in Virtual Collaborative Network, empowering businesses to connect, collaborate, and promote through networks of virtual expo marketplaces for lead generation. eZ-Xpo reinvents the trade show and lead generation industry with a revolutionary new approach to virtual events, virtual trade shows, and private business networking marketplace. eZ-Xpo delivers the world's 1st all-in-1 virtual expo marketplace that seamlessly integrates with built-in marketing automation to follow up with every prospective customer during and after the event.

eZ-Xpo has been operating in San Francisco, Silicon Valley, for over five years. eZ-Xpo has deployed the world's all-in-1 Virtual Expo Network, results-oriented virtual collaborative marketing solutions for different industry leaders and Associations such as Truist Corporate Bank, New York Life, Boeing, Raytheon, New England Hemophilia Association, Pfizer, CVS Specialty, Genentech, Bayer, HUD-Envision Centers, U.S. Transportation Security Administration, United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), U.S. Secret Service, and Military Sealift Command (MSC).

For more information on eZ-Xpo, please visit www.eZ-Xpo.com.

