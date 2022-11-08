Submit Release
Tastely Box is creating special candies to support Ukraine

Tastely Box is supporting Ukraine by creating a special batch of tasty candy.

TORONTO, ONTARIIO, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A candy company is offering their support for Ukraine by creating a special batch of tasty chocolates.

Polly Laneville, chief executive officer of Tastely Box, said the business has partnered with the Ukrainian Cultural and Educational Centre, for a fundraiser to help the people of Ukraine.

The company, known for its Russian candies, is making a special batch of the chocolates, only this time, they're called Ukrainian mints.

Through this event, $5 from the sale of each box of Ukrainian Mints will go to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation.

Laneville noted the idea for this fundraiser was a collaborative effort between the two groups.

“We came up with the idea together, and we designed this box,” she said in an interview on Friday.

“This box is filled with pure milk chocolate mint. It’s a very popular product and we’ve had overwhelming interest in the fundraiser.”

Laneville described the sweet treat as a “beautiful, melt-in-your-mouth piece” of chocolate.

She noted this is a special edition box, with only a limited number of treats available.

“They’re already more than 50 per cent sold out,” Laneville said.

“So if you’d like to support this fundraiser, we’d recommend giving us a call or giving the Ukrainian Cultural Centre a call to place a pre-order.”

The Ukrainian Mints will be available in-store at Tastely Box, located on Chamberlain St, beginning on November 11.

“We’re very proud to be partnering with the Ukrainian Cultural Centre on this fundraiser, and we’re very thankful to those who have chosen to support it,” Laneville said.

