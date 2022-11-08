Connecting GTA under the leadership of Suresh Kumar

Suresh Kumar, Business Person of the Year Award Recipient Members of Connecting GTA Connecting GTA

Suresh is a strategist and business consultant by trade. He is the Founder & CEO of Connecting GTA, a Toronto based Business Networking Club.

We have been a member of MANY networking groups/boards of trade over the past 20+ years and can say from our experience that Connecting GTA is different. And significantly better!!” — Angela Baltkois, Big Rig Wraps

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Everyone has a dream. We strive in our daily lives to build and achieve our dreams. Suresh Kumar, Founder and CEO of Connecting GTA has enabled those dreams for many people.

5 years ago, Connecting GTA began with just a handful of close friends who got together to build on the future of a dynamic and supportive business networking group. Pride and excitement have led to a membership of over 300 entrepreneurs today all eagerly contributing to fulfill their dreams and at the same time enriching our communities.

As a leader Suresh has ignited a spark through belief that it is possible to realize our aspirations. He stays the course and supports his membership through events, activities, and guidance. If you ask any of CGTA’s members they will all say the same thing, “Suresh is an amazing leader.” It is incredible that he juggles busy days of work, family, and community engagement. He always finds a way to make things happen believing that networking is the key to success.

Through the pandemic Suresh rolled up his sleeves and jumped into the trenches with his members. He organized events with local politicians and stayed by his members’ sides finding ways to keep their businesses afloat.

This write-up follows Suresh’s receipt of the Ajax Pickering Board of Trade’s “Business Person of the year” award for 2022. This prestigious recognition is awarded to the business person who shows exemplary contribution towards economic growth and community development, so Suresh is especially deserving of it.

Managing a 300 plus membership that is growing is no easy feat. Suresh answers calls, meets with people whenever they need help and remains objective, all the while keeping his vision in focus. The South Asian community in particular is extremely proud of his accomplishments, along with other South Asians that make up this illustrious group. Other CGTA members also received special recognition by the Ajax Pickering Board of Trade for their contributions in business and Connecting GTA is elated to share the stage with its members.

Suresh has also made room for non-profit membership and gives back regularly to promote our civic duties. This is what makes Connecting GTA so well rounded. People are catching on to the benefits of being part of this amazing group of individuals who are there for each other and lift each other up. Connecting GTA is a family!

What will 2023 bring through Suresh and Connecting GTA? Whatever it is it is sure to be spectacular. Keep going and growing Suresh, the world needs more leaders like you.

David Tsubouchi, Former Cabinet Minister