The Professionals at Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling Advise on Cost Effective Solutions for Homeowners
The owners of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling announce their latest educational initiative for area homeowners to help them save money.PROVIDENCE, RI, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- If you’re thinking of kitchen remodeling in RI, you might be wondering how you can afford all the changes you need in the space. If so, you’re certainly not alone! That’s why the owners of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling are now rolling out their latest educational initiative for area homeowners. “Our latest endeavor is to help educate homeowners on how to trim kitchen renovation costs without sacrificing style or function,” they note.
To plan a kitchen remodel you can afford, the owners of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling note that you should start by trying to keep as many features in the kitchen currently as possible. For example, a contractor might note if cabinet boxes are in good condition. “A cabinet box refers to the boxy part of the cabinet that attaches to the wall,” they explain. “Very often, that box part doesn’t need replacing. Instead, the doors and drawer fronts might be outdated or worn out.”
In those cases, the owners of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling offer a few simple solutions. “Refinishing is excellent for kitchen cabinet boxes and doors that are still usable. Our team might simply sand down the box fronts and the doors, and then repaint or add fresh stain. This offers an entirely new look in the kitchen.”
Another suggestion is refacing the cabinet doors and drawer fronts. “Refacing means either replacing the doors altogether or adding new trim or other features to change their appearance. So, if kitchen cabinet doors are warped or damaged or just downright ugly, we can replace those pieces rather than ordering all new cabinetry. This saves a homeowner a lot of money while also shaving some time off their renovation.”
Kitchen countertops for a Rhode Island home are also a costly feature to consider. “Rather than standard granite, we might suggest tile, butcher block wood, or laminate. These all offer attractive, durable surfaces at a more affordable price than many solid stone options.” On the other hand, they can also shop for stone remnants and other affordable options if homeowners have their heart set on granite or marble.
The owners of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling also note that leaving fixtures and features in their current place also means less cost overall. “Sometimes we can slide an oven or refrigerator in a new spot, if there’s already electrical wiring to support it. However, anything that would require new or relocated plumbing, new electrical installations, and other major changes will add to your renovation costs.”
They also note that they can help homeowners rework the kitchen without having to redo its footprint in many cases. “Sometimes downsizing an island or knocking back a wall is all that’s needed to create a more open, accessible floor plan,” they note. “Swapping out a few cabinets for open shelving also creates a more welcoming look without taking away needed storage.”
When it comes to saving money, should homeowners try to take on some of the work themselves? “Trying to manage some steps in your renovation can seem like a cost-effective option but this can actually mean spending more money in the long run,” the owners of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling say. How so?
“Too often we see homeowners who’ve made mistakes along the way, and which end up costing them more during their renovation. For example, they might tear up the home’s subflooring when trying to remove floor tiles, or damage walls while pulling out cabinetry. As a result, it’s better to just consult with a contractor and let them do their jobs. You’ll probably love the result more and can even avoid otherwise unnecessary costs during your renovation.”
Homeowners curious about a kitchen renovation are invited to visit the website of Rhode Island Kitchen Remodeling and fill out their contact form or give them a call. Their team is located in Providence, RI and offers no-cost consultations, and carries a wide variety of materials for your renovation needs.
