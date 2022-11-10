75% of Homeowners are Worried About Potential Foundation Repairs in The Near Future
LAFAYETTE, IN, UNITED STATES, November 10, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- It's no secret that the foundation beneath the home is an essential component. It supports every structure, including the framework, doors, windows, and roof. So it's no wonder homeowners often worry that if their foundations fail, so will everything else. The great news is Lafayette Foundation Repair and Waterproofing Pros are available to keep concrete slab and pier & beam foundations in tip-top shape.
The company offers incredible services like foundation crack repair in Lafayette, IN. However, it's true that not all cracks are something to worry about. In fact, all concrete is susceptible to cracking, especially when there are extreme temperature fluctuations. Unfortunately, there are definitely those here in Indiana.
To determine the root cause of foundation damages like cracking, the team at Lafayette Foundation Repair and Waterproofing Pros performs a no-cost inspection of the area and surrounding land. In most cases, cracking is caused by poor irrigation or foundations no longer level.
Ben Martland, owner of the company said, "I can't stress enough how important inspections are for the residential foundation. They have uncovered many issues before they become costly problems. Most of the time, we can fix the damages the same day if they aren't too extreme. When I speak to a homeowner that is concerned about foundation problems, the first question I ask them is whether they've had an inspection or not".
Professional foundation inspections in Lafayette definitely cut down on homeowner stress over what is going on with the concrete beneath the home. It is a first-rate preventative measure to keep all types of foundations in good working order. The company provides this free-of-cost service to both residential and commercial customers.
Another way to ensure foundations stay fully functional and safe is not to neglect visible damages. When there are cracks in the foundation walls and flooring, flooding in basements, or working issues within the crawl space, it is wise to reach out to a seasoned contractor for assistance. The sooner home foundation repairs are made, the better.
"Back a few years ago, I had a huge crack on the corner of my concrete foundation that was presenting horizontally. I didn't know at the time that it was a major warning sign of a bigger problem. Before I knew it, my basement was flooded, and my doors wouldn't close! It turns out I needed house leveling services. Ben and his crew got me all fixed up, and now I'm living on solid ground. I'll never put off getting foundation repairs again. On the plus side, I am no longer one of those 75% of homeowners who worry about their foundation because I know Lafayette Foundation Waterproofing and Repair Pros have my back", said Linda Stevens, a happy customer and Lafayette resident.
It is a relief to homeowners when they learn that they don't have to be stressed about their foundations failing if they simply don't ignore the tell-tale signs of a problem. Even if the issues don't seem that bad, calling Ben and his team for an inspection can't hurt anything.
The company is incredibly generous and known for offering the most competitive rates in the local area. "A lot of people forgo getting foundation repair because they feel they can't afford it. Don't let cost be the reason you ignore foundation damages. We'll work something out with you. Also, the company accepts homeowner's insurance", said Doug, an employee.
Don't get stuck in a rut worrying about foundation issues. Their address is 2500 Glick St, #684, Lafayette, IN 47905 but give them a call and they'll show up at your house. Instead, call a licensed, local contractor like Ben and schedule an appointment.
