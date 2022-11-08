Linshom Medical awarded $2.4M SBIR Fasttrack award from NIH (NHLBI)
EINPresswire.com/ -- Linshom Medical was awarded a $2.4 Million Fasttrack SBIR grant from the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Heart Lung and Blood Institute (NHLBI).
“This award further validates our technology for critical bedside respiratory monitoring and adds to the list of Linshom Medical’s achievements,” said Richard Hughen, CEO. “This award funds a clinical study to prove Linshom’s early detection capability of patient respiratory decline. It also funds the further miniaturization of our technology to reach more patients in more settings such as a nasal cannula and a wearable sensor for home monitoring.”
“The systems and technology in place today are responding to respiratory decline after it occurs”, according to Richard Urman, MD, MBA, the principal investigator of the study. “If this study demonstrates the predictive capability of the Linshom system, it could give health care providers more time to intervene before a crisis develops.”
Linshom intends to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and expense due to unrecognized respiratory decline in healthcare. Outside of the intensive care unit and the operating room, the options for respiratory monitoring of non-intubated patients are limited; typically, intermittent clinical assessment and pulse oximetry are used.
More information on the NIH award can be found in NIH reporter at:
https://reporter.nih.gov/search/_23YjKFdJEWqDILEQZsPTg/project-details/10546880
Linshom is currently raising a Series A Preferred round of investment. Interested parties should contact info@LinshomForLife.com to learn more.
About Linshom Medical, Inc.
Linshom (“to breathe”) Medical is first to deliver an Operating Room quality respiratory profile to the patient bedside (or home) for continuous, predictive respiratory monitoring (CPRM). Our patented and FDA cleared sensor provides a predictive (vs. responsive) respiratory profile including Respiratory Rate (RR), relative Tidal Volume (rTV) and Seconds Since Last Breath (SSLB) that are all delivered continuously and in real time. Our mission is to eliminate the morbidity, mortality and cost due to unrecognized respiratory compromise in healthcare. For more information, visit www.LinshomForLife.com or write to info@LinshomForLife.com.
Richard Hughen
