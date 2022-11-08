ByteScout Released PDF.co and Google Apps Script Integration for Data Extraction
Advancing ByteScout integration solutions by PDF.co appeals to programmers to support PDF extraction activities and integrate with leading platforms.WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, November 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ByteScout, the provider of solutions, utilities, and APIs for automated data extraction, has recently announced the immediate release of PDF.co and Google Apps Script integration. Now, PDF.co users can get full use of this new integration that is absolutely handy and comprises progressive data extraction functionalities.
PDF.co is an API (application programming platform) for PDF, barcodes, data extraction, and transformation. Google Apps Script is a popular scripting platform for lightweight application development.
This partner offering extends the existing ByteScout portfolio of cloud and on-premise tools including PDF.co Web API, on-premise self-hosted API Server, dedicated API Server, and low-level SDK for rapid automation in data extraction, processing, and transformation.
SECURE, POWERFUL, AND FULLY AUTOMATED PDF MANIPULATION TOOL THAT CAN BE USED AS AN API PLATFORM OR AS INTEGRATION.
The new PDF.co and Google Apps Script integration allows to:
- Generate PDF report from HTML or URL;
- Password-protect PDF;
- Split or merge PDF files;
- Add text, images, links, or signatures to PDF;
- Merge Google Drive PDF files and save them back;
- Parse invoices and orders as well as other documents;
- Convert invoices (or other files) to Google Sheets;
- Extract PDF to various formats (including CSV, JSON, Excel, TXT, XML).
The PDF.co and Google Apps Script Integration is now available for setup & usage. PDF.co provides detailed tutorials and code snippets as well as an excellent support team. The new PDF.co and Google Apps Script integration allows generating PDF reports, adding text and images to PDF files, removing passwords in PDF, parsing documents, and invoices, splitting/merging PDF, and more. It allows performing a number of other PDF activities powered by the PDF.co API platform.
As ByteScout continues to expand its technology portfolio, integration with other leaders in the RPA and business automation space is inevitable. PDF.co can be used as a standalone API platform or via plugins and integrations for Zapier, Integromat, UiPath, Blue Prism, Automation Anywhere, and via 300+ other platforms.
ABOUT BYTESCOUT
ByteScout provides data extraction solutions for companies of every size from small businesses to Fortune 500 companies in the Insurance, Risk Management, and Banking industries since 2006. Offerings include on-demand API, on-premise Enterprise API Server, and low-level on-premise Software Development Kits (SDK). Enterprise customers are also provided with on-premise solutions ensuring secure and privacy-friendly data processing.
