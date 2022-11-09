Shiru Appoints Jason Voogt as Chief Product Officer
The ingredient veteran will bring continued commercial focus and Shiru’s first products to market.
Jason’s promotion to Chief Product Officer is an important moment for Shiru, symbolizing both his leadership and our commercial maturity as we near our first product launch."”ALAMEDA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 9, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shiru, a functional ingredients discovery company, has promoted Jason Voogt to the role of Chief Product Officer. In his expanded role, Voogt will lead the commercialization of Shiru’s product portfolio, beginning with its first product launch in 2023. He will also lead product vision, strategy, and execution to deliver uniquely capable ingredients to global food companies.
— Jasmin Hume, Shiru CEO and Founder
— Voogt built Shiru’s early product pipeline in gelation, egg replacement, and alternative fats.
— Voogt has an impressive track record in bringing tech-enabled products to market with companies such as Ferrero and Amyris.
— The move signals Shiru’s commercial maturity as it readies for its first product launch in 2023.
Voogt joined Shiru as VP of Product in August 2021, after years of successfully converting early-stage technology into tangible products across food, agriculture, specialty chemicals, and personal care. Before Shiru, he led the innovation team at Italian confectioner Ferrero to identify and develop early ingredients. At Amyris, he successfully scaled-up and launched the synthetic biotech company’s first commercial product, squalane.
“Jason’s promotion to Chief Product Officer is an important moment for Shiru, symbolizing both his leadership and our commercial maturity as we near our first product launch,” said Jasmin Hume, Shiru Founder and CEO. “Jason’s a great example of a teammate who has not only played a tremendous role in developing our products and business, but he also embodies Shiru’s values, including executing for impact and innovating with integrity.”
“It’s been thrilling to lead the growth and development of the Shiru product team, and I’m proud of our early product pipeline of ingredients for gelation, egg replacement, and alternative fats,” said Voogt. “I am confident that we can continue to align Shiru’s technical capabilities with the needs of the food industry to create incredible new ingredients and products.”
Voogt’s promotion is the latest commercial development at Shiru, including recently announced partnerships with global food leaders Puratos and CP Kelco. Shiru also recently announced that Impossible Foods veteran Ranjani Varadan joined as Chief Scientific Officer, as well as three industry-leading advisors, including Dean Banks, former Tyson CEO.
Read an in-depth profile interview with Shiru’s Jason Voogt.
About Shiru
Shiru is an ingredient discovery company on a mission to improve the sustainability of our food system. Shiru uses machine learning and precision fermentation to find and scale naturally-occurring proteins as functional ingredients to replace animal-based alternatives. Shiru’s ingredient pipeline is initially focused on gelation, egg replacement, and alternative fats. Founded in 2019, Shiru partners with some of the world’s leading ingredient makers to bring delicious, cost-effective, healthy, and sustainable products to market. Shiru is based in Alameda, California, and is backed by leading venture capital firms such as S2G Ventures, Lux Capital, and CPT Capital. Learn about our story at www.shiru.com.
