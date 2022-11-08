ESET refreshes product portfolio to protect consumers wherever they are on their digital journey
EINPresswire.com/ -- ESET, a global leader in cybersecurity, today announced a refresh of its award-winning consumer products. These include a host of new and improved features designed to enhance privacy, improve router protection, help prevent brute-force attacks and always on “Secure All Browser” mode. The product suite is enhanced by Intel® Threat Detection Technology, Intel’s hardware-based ransomware detection technology found on Intel® Core™ processors to further boost our ransomware protection.
The latest Deloitte Connectivity & Mobile Trends survey revealed the continued acceleration of connectivity in society and the further blurring of the lines between consumers’ physical lives and the digital world. The latest update of ESET’s consumer product portfolio brings improvements to Network Inspector, a diagnostic tool that provides information about the home router and lists all the devices connected to it.
As the number of cyberattacks rises and the security landscape continues to evolve, consumers increasingly require a well-rounded digital security solution. ESET provides them with the confidence needed to continue to enjoy technological progress and safely undertake all the online activities that make their lives better without relinquishing digital security.
“Unfortunately, as consumers spend more and more time online and have a growing number of connected devices, they are becoming increasingly valuable to malicious actors,” explains Matej Krištofík, Senior Product Manager for Consumer Endpoint Security at ESET. “To help combat this, ESET is offering consumers a complete digital security solution that will keep them safe across all their devices no matter where they are on their digital journey.”
For more than 30 years, ESET has continuously invested in multiple layers of proprietary technology that prevent breaches of its customers’ endpoints and systems by both known and never-before-seen threats. Refreshed consumer offerings with essential security (ESET NOD32 Antivirus), advanced security (ESET Internet Security) and premium security (ESET Smart Security Premium) maximize protection right down to a device level. They provide peace of mind and ensure that all users — wherever they are on their digital journey — are protected 24/7. ESET Internet Security and ESET Smart Security Premium provide more experienced users with additional options to customize protection granularly. Plus, all boast ESET’s award-winning antivirus and antispyware, as well as advanced machine learning technology that improves malware detection.
In addition, the management platform ESET HOME now allows even better protection by requiring two-factor authentication to log in to the account and providing a better overview of the user’s protection status by adding overall protection status to the home screen.
With the latest updated version of our Android product ESET Mobile Security — which will be released shortly — consumers will benefit from a fresh redesign of the main dashboard, along with newly added functionalities that enhance privacy. These include SMS and Notification protection, which both defend against malicious links, warning users before they open them.
ESET Mobile Security is a solution that ensures security against most common Android cyberattacks. It provides users with security against malicious software that can hold mobile devices and data hostage.
“ESET’s prevention technology is the most densely multilayered and effective around. The refresh of our consumer offering will help tech-savvy and tech-novice consumers alike mitigate the threat of cybercriminals playing havoc with their devices and data,” says Krištofík. “This will allow them to bank and shop online carefree; keep their passwords safe; encrypt their data; shield their webcams; check the security of their connected devices; locate and secure missing laptops; and get a personal, customized monthly security report to help keep their entire family safe.”
To find out more about all the new features and improvements in the latest version of ESET’s consumer offering, please click here.
About ESET
For more than 30 years, ESET® has been developing industry-leading IT security software and services to protect businesses, critical infrastructure, and consumers worldwide from increasingly sophisticated digital threats. From endpoint and mobile security to endpoint detection and response, as well as encryption and multifactor authentication, ESET’s high-performing, easy-to-use solutions unobtrusively protect and monitor 24/7, updating defenses in real time to keep users safe and businesses running without interruption. Evolving threats require an evolving IT security company that enables the safe use of technology. This is backed by ESET’s R&D centers worldwide, working in support of our shared future. For more information, visit www.eset.com or follow us on LinkedIn,Facebook, and Twitter.
