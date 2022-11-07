﻿Brian Fechter Appointed Acting Revenue Commissioner

Governor Mike Dunleavy has appointed Brian Fechter to replace Deven Mitchell as acting commissioner for the Alaska Department of Revenue. Mitchell is leaving the department to become executive director at the Alaska Permanent Fund Corporation.

Mr. Fechter has been with the state since 2013, serving in various capacities at the Office of Management and Budget, Department of Health and Social Services, and most recently as the Deputy Commissioner for the Department of Revenue. He Holds a Masters Degree in Financial Services (MSFS) from St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia, PA. Brian Moved to the state in 2012 after having worked for the Walt Disney Company in Orlando Florida and PNC Bank in Pittsburgh Pennsylvania. He also serves the state on the State Bond Committee, Alaska Municipal Bond Bank Board and the Governor’s Advisory Council on Opioid Remediation.

Fechter takes over as acting commissioner beginning tomorrow, Tuesday, November 8, 2022.